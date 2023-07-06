CANTON — The Canton Central School District Board of Education approved an interim superintendent at its Thursday afternoon meeting.
Susan E. Todd, Canton, was selected from two candidates interviewed for the job.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 10:39 pm
According to a release issued at the meeting, the board of education met with faculty and staff to assess the district’s needs during the interim period.
A graduate of Heuvelton Central School, Todd was superintendent at Huevelton from 2006 to 2017.
When she stepped down at Heuvelton, she described her time there as “one of the most satisfying and rewarding” of her long career in education.
When Morristown Central School District searched for a superintendent during the 2019-20 school year, she was interim superintendent.
Todd earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at SUNY Potsdam and her School District Administrator Certification at St. Lawrence University.
Todd taught fifth grade at A.A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam from 1989 to 2005.
She has been a student teacher supervisor at SUNY Potsdam and St. Lawrence University and was coordinator of St. Lawrence University’s Principal Academy.
Current Canton Superintendent Ronald P. Burke, who has been with the district since 2018, was chosen in the spring to lead the Massena Central School District.
Burke, an alumnus of Canton Central, had previously been the superintendent at Edwards-Knox Central.
BOCES Superintendent Thomas R. Burns will help the Canton board find a permanent replacement.
Board President Victor Rycroft said Burns had conducted more than 30 superintendent searches.
Todd will begin work on Aug. 1 and be paid $650 per day for days actually worked, with no fringe benefits.
Thursday afternoon’s meeting was the first for new board members Catherine Devins and Esther Oey.
The next meeting of the Canton school board is Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. in the high school library.
