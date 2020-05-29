CANTON — Over the next week, more than 9,000 Canton Central School District voters will receive mailed ballot packets and be asked to consider approving a $31 million budget with a 1.96 percent tax levy increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year beginning July 1.
With COVID-19 public health directives still in place and through a May 1 executive order issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, New York school districts are expected to facilitate annual budget and board of education votes by mail-in ballot. Ballots must be received by district clerks by 5 p.m. June 9.
Largely due to a shortage of state aid, CCSD Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said, the district is proposing a $31,032,033 spending plan for the upcoming year, a total decrease of $702,116 from the district’s 2019-20 approved budget. The proposed 1.96 percent tax increase, the district’s tax cap, amounts to $195,489, for a total tax levy of $10,154,781.
“We figured it was going to be a difficult year prior to the pandemic, and the pandemic has only made it that much more difficult,” Mr. Burke said during the district’s public budget hearing held online Thursday. “In fact, we have yet to know just how difficult this budget will be.”
The proposed plan includes five major steps calculated to reduce spending — three personnel cuts and two health insurance savings.
The proposal would eliminate the district’s human resource coordinator position, saving about $83,000 in salary and benefits; the school resource officer position would be eliminated, an estimated $110,000 in savings; and two cleaning staff positions, currently vacant, would not be filled to save an estimated $100,000.
During Thursday’s presentation, Mr. Burke acknowledged public apprehension about already-vacant cleaning staff positions not being filled in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, saying the district recognizes the concern and that a disinfection process using electrostatic sprayers is in place and has been effective with existing staff.
By switching employee health insurance coverage to an Excellus BlueCross BlueShield plan last year, the district saved nearly $1.9 million in upfront costs, and in the coming year, Mr. Burke said he is hopeful CCSD can change the funding mechanism for the insurance plan to save at least $160,000 and potentially up to $600,000.
The district’s $712,116 decrease in anticipated revenue from last year was determined from the balance between the $195,489 tax levy increase, a $353,189 fund balance and reserve increase, a $186,500 decrease in local revenue, a $1 million decrease in state aid and a $12,340,924 baseline amount of state Foundation Aid, expected to change based on a state budget review conducted throughout April.
CCSD has not yet received any adjustment information based on the April review, and additional education funding adjustments are expected at the end of June and the end of December.
To prepare for revenue uncertainties, Mr. Burke, CCSD Business Manager Denise J. Folsom and members of the board of education have developed four budget projections based on the impacts of potential Foundation Aid reductions of 5, 10, 15 and 20 percent.
Mid-year reductions of each percentage would reflect a revenue loss of about $600,000, $1.2 million, $1.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively.
“This is the number that keeps me up at night because I just don’t know how we could possibly fill that hole,” Mr. Burke said of a 20 percent potential reduction in state Foundation Aid this year. “Five percent we’ll be able to manage, we’ll be wise with our money, wiser than we have been; 10 percent is going to be a very tough year; 15 percent is catastrophic, 20 percent is catastrophic.”
The district’s full budget presentation is available on the CCSD website.
If the budget is not approved by vote, Mr. Burke said the district plans to activate a contingency budget, which would flatten the tax levy to last year’s level by halting any equipment purchases and cutting about $120,000 in expenses. The contingency budget would also maintain contractual salary increases and leave extracurricular, athletic and field trip funding at the discretion of the board.
Three open school board seats will also be decided June 9, with two incumbent candidates, Patrick Hanss and Danny Thomas, appearing on the ballot, along with a third write-in vote. Two additional propositions are included in the ballot packet: funding regarding Canton Free Library and the purchase of three district buses with majority state transportation aid reimbursement over five years.
Ballot materials were mailed May 27, and any eligible voter who did not receive a ballot should contact district clerk Autumn Brown at 315-386-8561 ext. 44202, or abrown@ccsdk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.