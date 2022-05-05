CANTON — There was no public comment at the Canton Central School District’s budget hearing Thursday night.
Voters will be asked to consider a proposed $34 million budget from noon to 8 p.m. May 17 in the high school library.
Absentee ballots are due to the district clerk by 4 p.m. May 17.
Voters will be asked to cast ballots on the 2022-23 budget, the bonding of three buses not to exceed $435,000, four seats on the board of education and Canton Free Library’s proposition for a $402,992 levy.
The library referendum is separate from the school district’s budget.
The district’s spending plan is $1.7 million over last year’s plan and requires a $309,000 tax levy increase, which is a 2.9% increase over the last budget.
More than $250,000 of the $1.7 million budget increase comes from an increase in commodities, Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said.
The district is planning on a $125,000 increase in electricity, $45,000 in natural gas and $116,000 in transportation spending for fuel, tires, parts and supplies, Mr. Burke said.
The district will be adding a foreign language teacher position that was eliminated 10 years ago, which will allow instruction to start in seventh grade and add advanced classes for high school students.
The school is also adding a full-time senior account clerk.
There is a $1.2 million increase in program spending driven in large part by employee benefits.
Health insurance costs are expected to increase by 16%, Mr. Burke said.
Also included in the budget is $100,000 in capital outlay, which is 90% covered by state aid. The money will be used to upgrade lighting in the elementary school gym and to build a playground suitable for pre-K students.
There are three candidates running for four school board seats. Three are three-year terms and the other is for one year.
Candidates are incumbent Robert E. Larrabee, Jessica Sierk and Denise Sero. A write-in could fill the fourth seat. The candidate with the lowest vote total will fill the one-year term.
If the budget does not pass, the board can submit a revised budget to voters or go to a contingency budget.
A contingency budget will require a cut of approximately $120,000 in expenses and the elimination of the $100,000 capital project.
In a contingency budget, the tax levy remains the same as the previous year and equipment cannot purchased.
