CANTON – Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke delivered a message to parents and school community members about the flu season spreading across the state.
The state education and health departments issued a joint memo on Dec. 5, he said.
“A host of respiratory viruses, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19, have taken hold in our state and in most of our communities,” the memo said in part.
“These viruses, while often manageable, can cause serious outcomes, especially for children. They have been straining our healthcare system and are taxing the availability of pediatric beds across New York. The number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases has nearly tripled over the past three weeks and flu hospitalizations have more than doubled. In addition, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat, particularly for unvaccinated or under-vaccinated New Yorkers, as the virus remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States.”
At Canton Central School on Wednesday, approximately 15% of students were absent, Mr. Burke said. On a typical day in September, the district would expect to have about 6% of students absent.
Despite the uptick in absenteeism, the school is not considering more than asking families to be vigilant
“There is no specific threshold for the number of student absences to close school,” Mr. Burke said. “However, based upon my experience as a superintendent, we are not yet close to having such discussions. We have seen much higher rates of absenteeism in the past.”
In his message to parents, Mr. Burke listed guidelines to mitigate the winter surge of illness.
1. Stay up to date on vaccines, including flu and COVID-19.
2. Wash your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds.
3. No coughing or sneezing into your hands; sneeze or cough into your elbow.
4. Stay home when sick or symptomatic.
5. Wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask when in public indoor spaces.
Families are being diligent in monitoring the health of their children and are keeping them home when they present with symptoms of illness, Mr. Burke said.
“It is not unreasonable for a child to leave home in the morning perfectly fine and develop symptoms while at school,” Mr. Burkes said. “The guidelines were sent simply as a reminder.”
In his message to parents, Mr. Burke included a link to a document advising when to keep a child home due to sickness.
Fever greater than 100.4° (taken by mouth).
Vomiting and/or diarrhea within the last 24 hours.
Severe sore throat along with fever and feeling ill for more than 48 hours, or after exposure to Strep throat infection.
Honey-crusted sores around the nose or mouth or rash on other body parts.
Large amounts of mucous (liquid) from their nose, with facial pain or headache.
Severe ear pain or fluid coming from the ear.
Severe headache, especially with fever.
