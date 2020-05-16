CANTON — Following months of budget work in an effort to address a loss of $333,000 in anticipated revenue, the Canton Central School District Board of Education will host a virtual public hearing of its proposed 2020-2021 budget at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
At its April 20 virtual meeting, the school board moved to create a budget committee, at the request of Superintendent Ronald P. Burke. The budget committee has held several public work sessions in the last two weeks, reviewing potential cuts and scenarios based on state updates to be received later this year.
The board is expected to adopt a budget on Tuesday during a virtual meeting starting at 6:45 p.m.
The subsequent budget vote and board of education election by mail-in ballot is scheduled for June 9, and the district expects to accept the budget and board of education votes on June 11.
All meetings and the budget hearing will be held over Zoom Technologies, and instructions for joining meetings will be posted to the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.