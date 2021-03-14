CANTON — A second resignation from Canton Central School District’s Board of Education has prompted board members to seek another district resident for a temporary appointment through May.
During its meeting Thursday, the board accepted the resignation of Patrick G. Hanss, whose elected term would have ended in 2023.
Mr. Hanss’ resignation, effective Feb. 24, follows the resignation of Eileen B. Raymond in January. Retired north country teacher and former Canton board member Michele A. Meyers was appointed to fill Ms. Raymond’s seat for the next three months.
The board could leave the positions vacant until the May budget vote, when five open seats will be on the ballot. The board could also hold a special election, but the arrangement would likely be pushed out at least a few weeks for candidates to even come forward.
Having a full team now, the board contended last month after accepting Ms. Raymond’s resignation and again last week, will enhance budget workshops ahead of the district’s annual meeting and public budget and capital project votes.
District Clerk Autumn F. Brown read Mr. Hanss’ resignation letter, in which he cited concerns over the board’s operational direction over the last year.
Mr. Hanss began by positing the board “sets the direction of our district and the educational oversight of our students but is not responsible for the day-to-day operations of the district.” The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, he added, has “weighed heavily” on the board, staff, students and families, with the board shifting some of its collective efforts to assist administrators through pandemic responses.
He argued the board should refocus on further developing the district’s “vision for educational needs.”
“We have not aligned our strategy, resources, policies and programs to support what is happening at the classroom level,” Mr. Hanss wrote. “As a board, we have failed to ask for the input of our principals, teachers and parents to allow us to develop a vision which aligns our available resources to best support academic achievement in the classroom and at home.”
The focus instead, he continued, “has been almost singularly on the subject of school athletics and most recently the extracurricular activities.”
“I leave the board with the hope that my resignation will provide the spark necessary to return the board to the work each us was elected to undertake,” he wrote. “In parting, I want to state that I have nothing but the highest regard for the superintendent of schools, our school administrators, our board officers and members.”
Board member Robert H. Devins described Mr. Hanss — director of maintenance and operations for SUNY Canton’s Physical Plant — as “irreplaceable,” with his expertise in building, mechanical fields and environmental considerations invaluable to the board’s understanding of district facilities.
“This is a huge loss for us,” Mr. Devins said.
Agreeing with Mr. Devins, board President Victor N. Rycroft added the district can’t afford “to lose too much time looking for a candidate.”
“Budget season is here, and we have to move on,” he said.
Those interested in the short-term appointment through May 18, should submit a letter of interest to the district by 4 p.m. Thursday. Previous board experience is preferred.
Those interested in running for the nine-member board of education come May, should contact Ms. Brown for more information and an approved nomination petition.
Three seats will be open for three-year terms from July 1 until June 30, 2024. One seat will be open for Mr. Hanss’ remaining two-year term from May 19 until June 30, 2023. A one-year seat will also be on the ballot to fulfill the remainder of Ms. Raymond’s term through June 30, 2022. Candidates with more votes will be seated for the longer terms.
Nomination petitions require 35 signatures — which reflects 2% of the district’s 2020-21 voter turnout — from qualified district voters.
Short-term position letters of interest and election petition inquiries should be directed to Ms. Brown at abrown@ccsdk12.org or 315-386-8561, ext. 44202.
