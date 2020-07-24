CANTON — Canton Central School District will hold a special board of education meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the F.S. Banford Elementary School cafeteria. Board members will review the essential elements of the district’s reopening plan. The public is invited to view the meeting live streamed on the district’s Facebook page, @CantonCentralSchoolDistrict.
For more information, please contact District Clerk Autumn Brown at abrown@ccsdk12.org or 315-386-8561, ext. 44202.
