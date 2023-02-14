CANTON — School district voters approved a $10.5 million referendum to add to a $27.5 million capital project approved in May 2021.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 12:17 am
CANTON — School district voters approved a $10.5 million referendum to add to a $27.5 million capital project approved in May 2021.
There were 328 votes counted Tuesday. Yes votes totaled 220; no votes were 108.
There were 67 absentee ballots in the total with 39 yes votes and 28 no votes.
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said he was surprised at the low turnout. “The voters have spoken,” he said.
Contractors, engineers and architects will be notified Wednesday of the results. A meeting will be held on Feb. 23 to establish a timeline for the project. Work could begin as early as March.
The second referendum was forced when bids for the project, affected by inflation and supply-chain issues, came in well over budget.
The massive project will make over large portions of the district’s facilities and meet several needs at the school.
Kitchens will be updated and made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the school’s pool will be filled in and a new pool will be constructed adjacent to the high school gym. A new concession stand to serve indoor and outdoor athletics and restrooms will be built with access from inside and outside.
There will be a new suite of technology classrooms for middle and high school students in the middle school, which will house the agriculture program and a new shop area, a computer tech teaching space and a new family consumer science space.
In the old pool area, there will be two large music classrooms with space for practice rooms and a small recording studio. The high school auditorium will be renovated with new dressing rooms, rigging and lighting.
In the elementary school, a vestibule will be constructed for parents to sign children in and out of school and create a warm space where parents can wait while not entering the school.
A multipurpose artificial turf athletic field will be constructed behind the middle school, and the soccer field will become a new parking lot.
A new heating system would be installed in the bus garage and a new fuel island would be installed.
“This will be transformational not just for today but for 20 to 30 years,” Mr. Burke said Tuesday night. “This will meet the needs of the district and of the community.”
