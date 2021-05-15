CANTON — Four propositions and seven Board of Education candidates are up for approval from Canton Central School District voters Tuesday.
School districts statewide have been preparing for May 18 votes for months, and Canton Central taxpayers will be asked to consider annual bus and library propositions, a $33.1 million budget for 2021-22 and a $27.5 million, multi-year capital project.
This year’s total $33,107,411 proposal, an increase of about $2 million from 2020-21, breaks down into $3 million in administrative costs; $5.2 million in annual capital costs, separate from the capital project; and $24.8 million in program costs.
A proposed 2.9% tax increase, which is under the district’s 3.5% cap, amounts to $294,219, for a total tax levy of about $10.4 million to be collected from taxpayers. Initial budget figures drafted in February calculated a 3.5% levy, but with state aid announced, Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said during the board’s April 19 meeting, the business office was able to reduce that calculation to 2.9%.
This time last year, voters approved a budget about $700,000 less than the year prior. But this year’s $2 million increase, Mr. Burke said, restores line items — including some staffing — cut at the outset of the pandemic.
In-person voting will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Hugh C. Williams High School Learning Resource Center. Masks covering noses and mouths are required. Absentee ballots can be requested from District Clerk Autumn F. Brown up until 4 p.m. Monday, and must be submitted to the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The proposed budget’s roughly 15.5% administrative cost portion includes salaries and benefits for administrative and clerical staff, as well as school board costs. The 24.1% capital cost portion includes the salaries and benefits for maintenance and custodial staff, bus purchases, utilities and general insurance.
The bulk of the budget, about 80.9%, supports programming: salaries and benefits for all teachers and non-administrative staff, textbooks, instructional materials, classroom equipment, student activities and transportation costs other than bus purchases.
The district’s Facilities Committee, comprised of Mr. Burke, Director of Operations Scott J. Sanderson, Business Manager Denise J. Folsom and three Board of Education members, have been working with staff from King & King Architects, Syracuse, on capital project plans since last year.
A $24 million capital project was scheduled to receive a public vote last spring, but the vote was postponed roughly two months into the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Mr. Burke and the Facilities Committee agreed the project should be re-evaluated this year to determine how an adjusted proposal might move forward.
Elements of the original capital project plan have been reworked into a proposal involving all three school buildings, cafeterias, athletic fields and artificial turf, storm water management, the bus garage and parking and pedestrian improvements.
To prioritize needs, the Facilities Committee primarily based its proposal on health and safety issues and a building condition survey.
The plan focuses on upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning across campus, critical work to water and sewer lines, relocation of the pool to the high school athletic complex, auditorium curtain, lighting and dressing room upgrades, and improvements to the kitchens and serving lines in each school building.
Security also factors into the proposal, with the high school office to be relocated so the office receptionist can provide building access through a window between two sets of doors in the building’s entryway. Adjusting to the pandemic, the elementary office designated an exterior window for reception, and the capital project accounts for a similar, more permanent arrangement.
To cover costs after state building aid is exhausted, taxpayers would likely start to see annual increases reflective of the capital project in 2023 or 2024, Mr. Burke said when the proposition was approved in March to appear on the ballot this week. Taxpayers with a $100,000 home not enrolled in the state’s income-based School Tax Relief Program, for example, might see a roughly $54 increase, according to district estimates. In the same $100,000 property value bracket, the increase would be about $38 for STAR-eligible taxpayers and $16 for those enrolled in Enhanced STAR.
The design phase for the capital project, if approved, is anticipated to begin this summer. Reviews, documentation and individual project bids would move through 2022, and construction would ideally begin in 2023.
In the transportation proposition, the district is proposing to collect no more than $360,000 through annual taxes to finance three student buses. The Canton Free Library proposition asks voters to authorize the board to collect an additional $13,682 in library taxes this year. The levy would increase the total sum of collected taxes to $376,628.
Seven candidates are running to fill five open Board of Education seats of varying terms due to board member resignations this spring: three 3-year terms, one 2-year term and one 1-year term.
Current board president Victor N. Rycroft and incumbent Andrew S. Moses will be running alongside board newcomers Robert E. Larrabee, Susan M. Grandaw, Kate Halleron Murphy, Wendy Todd and Christopher Marquart.
Candidates with more votes will be seated for the longer terms. The four terms not up for re-election this year — filled by Keith Rosser, Danny Thomas, Steven Sanderson and Christina Martin — complete the nine-member board.
