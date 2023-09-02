CANTON — Canton Central School Director of Operations Scott Sanderson said student parking should not be an issue for the 2023-24 school year despite the ongoing $37 million construction work.
At the last school board meeting in August, Sanderson said he was concerned about installing giant concrete slabs that would arrive just before school starts. The planks, which each weigh about 180,000 pounds, came from Vermont. The last planks arrived this week and are ready to be moved off the staging area in the new student parking lot.
The cast concrete planks, which are 92 feet long and 10 feet wide, will form the ceiling of the school’s new pool.
Sanderson said that concrete is used because of an indoor pool’s moist and corrosive atmosphere. He said steel would be rusting and rotting before the pool reaches the end of its lifetime.
The school’s current pool is about 50 years old and will be converted to instructional and music space as part of the project.
When school starts, faculty and staff parking will be in the lot on the north side of the high school, with overflow in the student lot, which is on the old athletic field.
The most significant change to parking, Sanderson said, will be behind the middle school, which used to have about 50 spots. Space has been taken there for walkways from the schools to the new turf field and for a concrete pad to support a new scoreboard.
Part of the student lot will still be used as a staging area for the construction work.
Voters originally approved a $27 million plan in May 2021. By the time plans were finalized and ready to bid, inflation and supply chain issues combined to cause bids to come in significantly over budget.
The Canton Central School Board of Education elected to go back to taxpayers for $10 million in additional funding to complete the project.
The plan focuses on upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning across campus, critical work to water and sewer lines, relocation of the pool to the high school athletic complex, auditorium curtain, lighting and dressing room upgrades, and improvements to the kitchens and serving lines in each school building.
Security also factors into the proposal, with the high school office being relocated so the office receptionist can provide building access through a window between two sets of doors in the building’s entryway. Adjusting to the pandemic, the elementary office designated an exterior window for reception, and the capital project accounts for a similar, more permanent arrangement.
When school starts, students will be entering the three schools through the front main doors. Sanderson said. Access to the athletic area will be from inside the school only.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.