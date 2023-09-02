Canton OK on parking despite construction

Two cranes placed five pre-cast concrete planks weighing around 180,000 pounds each on Wednesday as part of Canton Central Schools’ new pool ceiling. Now that the planks are in place, there should be enough parking on site for students, Scott Sanderson, director of operations said. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Canton Central School Director of Operations Scott Sanderson said student parking should not be an issue for the 2023-24 school year despite the ongoing $37 million construction work.

At the last school board meeting in August, Sanderson said he was concerned about installing giant concrete slabs that would arrive just before school starts. The planks, which each weigh about 180,000 pounds, came from Vermont. The last planks arrived this week and are ready to be moved off the staging area in the new student parking lot.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.