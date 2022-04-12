RENSSELAER FALLS — During a meeting of the Canton Central School District Board of Education Monday night at the Rennselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Department, school board members agreed to send a $34 million budget to district voters next month.
The budget calls for a $34.8 million spending plan, which is up from $33.1 million in 2021-22.
The budget includes a 2.96% property tax increase, which is under the tax cap.
Tax rates will not be available until September.
In late August, the district uses the total taxable assessed value of properties in each of its towns and the state equalization rate to calculate each town’s portion of the school tax levy. The portion of the tax levy is then divided by the total assessed value of property in each town to determine the school tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value by town. Individual tax bills are printed and mailed to property owners on Sept. 1.
For the second consecutive year, the budget is relying on a hefty amount from the school’s fund balance.
“All told, we are looking at $31,057,491 in total revenue for next year,” Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said at the school board’s March meeting. “And then when you go back to our expense sheet, we are looking at a $34.8 million budget on $31 million in revenue. As we typically do, we are looking at going to the fund balance and using some reserve money to balance that out.”
Bridging the nearly $3.8 million budget gap with reserve money comes on the heels of a 2020-21 budget that used just under $3 million in reserve money, Mr. Burke said.
“That’s not a great history. That’s not the history we want to keep repeating,” Mr. Burke said. “We need to get that number down, but we also have a job to do next year and that is to educate our children, hopefully post-pandemic, and get our children caught back up to where we need to be.”
The board will hold a budget hearing during its May 5 meeting. The public budget vote will be held on May 17.
