CANTON — The Canton Free Library has changed its operating hours but is still hosting an assortment of clubs and programs for all age groups.
The library, 8 Park St., is now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Library Director Emily M. Hastings said that Anime Club for teens takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays.
For younger children, Ms. Hastings said online story times are posted Wednesday mornings on the library’s Facebook page and website via YouTube. She described this as a shortened version of in-person story times that parents can watch and read along with their kids at home.
“We’ve been doing that all through COVID,” Ms. Hastings said. “They go up on Wednesday mornings, which is when we used to have in-person story times, which we hope to get back soon.”
She said Children’s Librarian Valerie M. White records the story times at her house. An archive of stories, which can be sorted by subject, is on the library’s website, www.cantonfreelibrary.org.
Ms. Hastings said the library has expanded its online services since the pandemic. One new program available on the website is Hoopla, which Ms. Hastings called a digital-streaming service that has music, movies, audiobooks, comics and more. Another program available is called Mango Languages, which offers lessons in more than 70 languages.
Both these programs, she said, require a library card, “which we are happy to sign people up for.”
“They’re pretty cool, and once everybody was shut in at home, people got more interested in using them, and we hope they continue using them as we open up more,” she said.
She said the library is planning a slate of summer programs.
“We usually offer programs for all ages throughout July, including family events on Thursdays and then age-specific programs on the other days of the week, and teen events on Fridays,” Ms. Hastings said.
In previous years, she said, the library has hosted readings at the Taylor Park beach, as well as an outdoor concert or two. She said the programs usually center around a specific theme, though nothing is finalized yet for this year.She said the summer programs should be finalized sometime in May.
The library also has a regular book sale the first Saturday of the month, put on by Friends of the Canton Free Library.
Ms. Hastings encourages people to visit the library’s branches in Rensselaer Falls and Morley.
“They are open for service and happy to have folks there. They’re open fewer hours than we are, but are very welcoming and would love to see some folks,” she said.
Rensselaer Falls Library, 212 Rensselaer St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Morley Library, 7230 County Route 27, is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
For more information, visit www.cantonfreelibrary.org.
