CANTON — Hugh C. Williams High School Principal H. Doug Dominy presented a history of graduation rates to members of the Canton Central School District Board of Education Thursday night.
“This is a compilation of data from the last 12 years,” Mr. Dominy said.
Graduation rates are one of the ways New York measures high schools, Mr. Dominy said.
“What goes into graduation rate is not as simple as one would hope and expect,” he said. “There are lots and lots and lots of factors.”
In June each year, a cohort number of students eligible for graduation is determined.
The cohort number is important because that sets what all the percentages and rates will be based on, he said.
“The vast majority of our kids end up in June with some sort of Regents diploma,” Mr. Dominy said.
In the past, there were several different kinds of diplomas a student could earn, but for the past 15 years or so everything has been merged into a single Regents diploma.
“Within that, there are different kinds of Regents diplomas,” Mr. Dominy said. “There are Regents diplomas, advanced Regents diplomas, a Regents diploma with distinction and with honors and all kinds of other things.”
A four-year clock starts when students start ninth grade, and the state expects at least 80% of students to graduate before that clock runs out.
Before 2014, the clock stopped in June with the end of the school year. After 2014, the clock was extended to August to allow students to make up grades in summer school.
Since 2011, Canton Central has fallen below that 80% standard twice. In 2014, the graduation rate was 78% and in 2016 it was 77%. In 2015 it was exactly 80%.
“We were short a couple of years,” Mr. Dominy said. “What you don’t want to be is short two years in a row. A single year will put you on notice. A second year will put you on a list and the list will not be a good list.”
The two best years were 2018 with a graduation rate of 87% and 2019 when the graduation rate reached 92%.
“Our rate has been very good and very solid within the last few years.” Mr. Dominy said.
The data presented also included students who had dropped out of school.
“This is what we really don’t want to see,” he said. “We do have students, unfortunately, who leave us without any sort of credential.”
The highest dropout rate occurred in 2014 when 11 students, or 11% of the cohort left school. The rate was 8% in 2013.
No students dropped out in 2019 and only six total have left in the last three years.
The improved dropout rate coincides with some additions to the school.
“We’ve added quite a bit of staff and with that staff, we have added quite a few electives, quite a few program changes, some support that were not existent in those earlier years,” Mr. Dominy said.
