CANTON — Canton Central School District has developed a graduation ceremony plan to honor 2020 graduates of Hugh C. Williams Senior High School.
Family and friends are invited to a drive-in commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in the side parking lot of the high school. Parking will be limited and tight.
The ceremony will feature traditional components, including live speeches from the stage. Good-Guys Production staff will broadcast close-up views from the stage on large event screens for in-car viewers, as well as simulcast sound from the stage to a reserved radio frequency for those in attendance. The event will be streamed live on the internet.
“While everyone wishes the circumstances of today did not interfere with your graduation, we have made every effort to include the two priorities you have expressed: being together and walking across the stage to receive your diploma,” High School Principal Doug Dominy wrote in a letter to students last week. “We hope you will be gratified to know that so many people have pulled together to make this event special for you. It is an indication of the pride we have in you, and wish to celebrate your success.”
