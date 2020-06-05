CANTON — Students from Canton Central School District are accepting donations of essential items during one final drop-off window on Sunday, at the Canton High School gym entrance.
Students have been collecting personal hygiene products, bath towels, toiletries, feminine products, tooth brushes, tooth paste, mouthwash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, face wash and lotion through the Canton Kids Care initiative this month.
Donations will be accepted from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with social distancing protocols in place. People are asked to wear masks at the gym entrance drop-off station, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Donated items will be distributed through the school lunch program.
