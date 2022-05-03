CANTON — Students at Canton’s J.M. McKenney Middle school were hard at work Tuesday afternoon putting the final touches on their production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl favorite “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
The musical features Ciaran O’Brien as Willy Wonka the candy impresario and Elena Abplanalp as Charlie Bucket, the poor boy who (mostly) avoids temptation on a tour of the secretive chocolate factory.
The production is staged simply, with the nearly 50 cast members all on stage for the entire show. The cast is arranged chorus-like on risers in the background with the grandparents, four abed, in the foreground.
The show is directed by vocal music and technical theater teacher Kimberly Busch.
It will be staged tonight in the High School Auditorium. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m.
Cast and crew include:
Aurora Casserly as candy man; James Richardson as Grandpa Joe; Kaeden Locy as Mr. Bucket; Jenna Larrabee as Mrs. Bucket; Crosby Terrell as Grandpa George; Ashlyn Beeles as Grandma Georgina; MyleeAnn Peck as Grandma Josephina; Keegan Larsen as Phineous Trout; Natasha Rossiter as Mrs. Gloop; Finley Thomas as Augustus Gloop; Addie Regan as Mrs. Beauregarde; Elle White as Violet Beauregarde; Justin Towle as Mr. Salt; Maeve Murphy as Veruca Salt; Amal Moumen as Ms. Teavee; Bella Doughty as Mike Teavee; Bella Perretta as Jane; and Piper McAllister as Matilda.
The Candy Man Kids: Maria Franklin, Zizi Metcalf, Ellie Murphy, Arieana St. Andrews and Paige Godwin.
Oompa-Loompa Chorus: Zayda Gaurin, Kaitlyn Holmes, Zarah Robert, Sophie Hu, Autumn Rainey-Spence, Harper Terrell, MaKenzie Delosh, Mia Wilson, David Cheng, Eliza Creuer, Rhianah Daniels, Shaylee Olmstead, Tyler Zebedee, Ashley Aldous, Rickey Herne, Matayah Reed, Jillian Richardson, Jackson Zebedee and Zoey Zebedee.
Squirrels: Zachary Lyndaker, Parker Ames, Peyton Widmann, Thomas Creuer and Finn O’Brien.
Production Team: Kimberly Busch director; Sue Dean and Lisa Lazenby, costumers; Peyton Taylor, stage manager; Matt Gainey, assistant stage manager; Lexi Stuntz and Ellie McDonough, lighting; Sydney Manno, sound.
Stage Crew: Matt Gainiey, Emma Gainey, Natalie Todd, Bob Kotz and Rylan Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.