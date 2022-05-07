CANTON — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 ranking of best high schools, and the top three among the Ogdensburg metro area were Canton, Norwood-Norfolk and Potsdam central schools.
The rankings look at six factors based on data from the 2019-20 school year — college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.
In Canton, 48% of the students took at least one Advanced Placement exam, 41% passed at least one Advanced Placement exam, 93% of the students were proficient in math, 94% of the students were proficient in reading, 95% of the students were proficient in science, and the district had a 92% graduation rate. The school ranked 144 among more than 1,200 New York high schools.
At Norwood-Norfolk, 38% of the students took at least one Advanced Placement exam, 20% passed at least one Advanced Placement exam, 97% of the students were proficient in math, 88% of the students were proficient in reading, 80% of the students were proficient in science, and the district had an 89% graduation rate. The school ranked 300 among New York high schools.
Norwood-Norfolk Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said there was a time when the district wasn’t ranked in the top half of the standings. Those times have changed, though.
“We’ve moved up. So, I’m very proud of our faculty, staff, students, families and community for their commitment to having a solid school program. Our students are rising to the challenge,” he said.
One of the keys, he said, is that district officials are committed to addressing deficiencies when they’re identified.
“We dig in and we work hard. We create yearly goals to address deficiencies and have targeted strategies to address them. Our goal here has been, ‘Let’s see what our kids can do.’ Our students have been rising to the challenge. I’m pretty proud of our increase,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
At Potsdam, which ranked 373 among New York high schools, 38% of the students took at least one Advanced Placement exam, 27% of the students passed at least one Advanced Placement exam, 93% of the students were proficient in math, 94% of the students were proficient in reading, 81% of the students were proficient in science, and the district had an 86% graduation rate.
“I am pleased that Potsdam High School is once again being recognized for excellence,” Superintendent Joann M. Chambers said. “Our high school administrators, faculty and staff work hard every day to meet the needs of every student. The past two years have been incredibly challenging for staff and students alike. We have had to find unique ways to engage students in their learning while also taking good care of their social and emotional needs. Our high school teachers pride themselves on the positive relationships they maintain with their students, and the consistent application of high expectations helps propel every student towards success.”
However, she said, a switch in the curriculum may impact the high school’s future ranking.
“The U.S. News & World Report rankings rely partially on data related to Advanced Placement (AP) exams,” Ms. Chambers said. “This puts Potsdam Senior High School at a disadvantage in that we have made the intentional decision to pivot away from AP courses while adding more and more college in high school opportunities for our students. About 75% of the members of the Class of 2021 graduated with three or more college credits. In addition to courses we offer at the high school, some of our students also earn college credit through their career and technical education programs at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services).”
For now, though, “We applaud our students’ success as we strive to fulfill our district mission to inspire, prepare and empower our students to lead fulfilled lives as compassionate, productive and engaged citizens,” she said.
Rounding out the top 10 in St. Lawrence County were Ogdensburg, Massena, Heuvelton, Colton-Pierrepont, Lisbon, Edwards-Knox and Parishville-Hopkinton.
