MASSENA — U.S. News and World Report has released its annual “Best High School” report, indicating how schools ranked nationwide, statewide and in their Board of Cooperative Educational Services region.
The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranked 1,217 New York schools.
Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college in the 2017-18 school year. Graduation rates were based on the proportion of students who entered grade 9 in 2012-2013 and graduated four years later.
Leading the pack for what U.S. News and World Report calls the Ogdensburg Metro Area in St. Lawrence County is Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton, which was ranked number 2,213 nationally and number 206 in New York. The school had an 84 percent graduation rate.
Second in the Ogdensburg Metro area is Potsdam High School, which was ranked number 2,718 nationally and number 254 in New York. The school had a 96 percent graduation rate.
Norwood-Norfolk High School ranked number three in the Ogdensburg Metro Area.
The school was ranked number 2,916 nationally and number 273 in New York. The school had an 88 percent graduation rate.
Rounding out the top 10 schools for the Ogdensburg Metro Area were:
— Edwards-Knox, number 3,787 nationally and number 329 in New York, with an 89 percent graduation rate.
— Madrid-Waddington, number 4,787 nationally and number 397 in New York, with a 91 percent graduation rate.
— Ogdensburg Free Academy, number 5,135 nationally and number 425 in New York, with an 85 percent graduation rate.
— Massena, number 5,992 nationally and number 503 in New York, with an 85 percent graduation rate.
— Lisbon, number 6,292 nationally and number 526 in New York, with a 98 percent graduation rate.
— Colton-Pierrepont, number 7,698 nationally and number 615 in New York, with a 98 percent graduation rate.
— Parishville-Hopkinton, number 8,697 nationally and number 672 in New York, with a 93 percent graduation rate.
In Jefferson County, Sackets Harbor Central School was ranked number one in the Watertown Metro Area, number 4,488 nationally and number 374 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 92 percent.
Carthage Central School was second in the Watertown Metro Area, number 4,776 nationally and number 395 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 89 percent.
South Jefferson Central District was ranked third in the Watertown Metro Area, number 5,277 nationally and number 441 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 91 percent.
Rounding out the top 10 schools for the Watertown Metro Area were:
— Belleville Henderson, number 6,356 nationally and number 530 in New York, with a graduation rate of 94 percent.
— Alexandria, number 6,410 nationally and number 533 in New York, with a graduation rate of 93 percent.
— Thousand Islands, number 6,655 nationally and number 546 in New York, with a graduation rate of 93 percent.
— Watertown, number 7,426 nationally and number 592 in New York, with a graduation rate of 77 percent
— La Fargeville, number 8,781 nationally and number 680 in New York, with a graduation rate of 90 percent.
— General Brown, number 9,496 nationally and number 723 in New York, with a graduation rate of 93 percent.
— Indian River, number 11,609 nationally and number 857 in New York, with a graduation rate of 95 percent.
No local rankings were available for Lewis County schools, but Lowville Academy and Central School was ranked number 2,248 nationally and Number 214 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 94 percent.
Copenhagen Central School was ranked number 4,738 nationally and number 392 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 93 percent.
Beaver River Central School was ranked number 6,627 nationally and number 544 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 97 percent.
Other Lewis County schools were:
— South Lewis, ranked number 12,223 nationally and number 882 in New York, with a graduation rate of 91 percent.
— Harrisville, ranked number 13,345-17,792 nationally and number 961-1,217 in New York, with a graduation rate of 83 percent.
