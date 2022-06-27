CANTON — Scott R. Ahlfeld has worked for what he has earned.
That’s what his coaches say. And, what he has earned is pretty impressive.
The Hugh C. Williams senior is bound for Clarkson University where plans a double major in aerospace and mechanical engineering and a walk-on spot on the baseball team.
There are few who doubt his ability to succeed.
“Scott Ahlfeld welcomes challenges and attacks them head on,” his baseball coach Matt Caufield said. “Don’t hand me anything, make me work for it is a saying I use often and this is truly how Scotty approached each and every day. He is driven from within and that is why he has become the man he is today. Success is in his future on whatever path he takes. A tremendous student athlete and will go down as one of the best leaders I have had the pleasure to both teach and coach.”
Mr. Ahlfeld played hockey, soccer and baseball during his time at Hugh C. Williams. He also played one season football when COVID-19 caused the season to be moved.
His favorite is baseball.
“It’s a different sport,” he said. “You are not trying to put a ball or a puck in a net.”
For the second year in a row Mr. Ahlfeld has been awarded the Pinkerton award
The Northern New York Umpires Board present the Jim Pinkerton Award each year to a deserving student/athlete, who has been nominated by his coach, in recognition of his accomplishments both on and off the field of play.
The umpire’s organization asks that the coaches nominate one or more student/athletes from his or her team that possess the following characteristics, all of which carry an equal importance when determining the winner of the award: 1) Outstanding Ability and Understanding Of The Game Of Baseball, 2) Team Leadership Both On And Off the Field, 3) Excellent Community Citizenship, 4) Exemplary Sportsmanship and 5) a High Academic Standing in The Classroom.
On May 26, after the Section 10 Class B Championship game Mr. Ahlfeld became the first two-time recipient of the award. He was honored for hitting, defense behind the plate, leadership, a baseball IQ of the highest order and for meeting all the criteria of the award.
“Coach Pinkerton is looking down and showing his approval I am sure,” Mr. Caufield, who played for Coach Pinkerton at OFA, said. “Scotty is a class act with a great love for baseball and he leaves it all on the field. We have a great facility for baseball and it is Scotty’s second home. He and his friends are up there all the time throwing the ball around, taking batting practice and he practices his throw to second all of the time.”
A few weeks after winning the award for the second time, Mr. Ahlfeld said it was “Pretty cool.”
He is definite about the source of his success
“My parents are a pretty big influence,” he said. “They raised me well.”
His hockey coach Anthony Levato is equally impressed with Mr. Ahlfeld.
“Scotty is such a great representative of our school and community. His genuine character and intelligence, matched with his relentless work ethic, have made him a highly successful Golden Bear both on and off the playing field,” Mr. Levato said.
On the online blog, Plaindealer Sports, Mr. Levato described the first time he coached Mr. Ahlfeld on and 12 and under team
“Scotty Ahlfeld wanted to learn and he wanted to win,” Mr. Levato wrote. “As a coach there was nothing not to like. He was focused, coachable and fierce in competition. I could tell he was the one feeling the frustrations when we got our butts handed to us in our first few games. I encouraged him to be a leader for the group and remain positive. He was able to keep the ship afloat long enough for the team to see their improvements pay off. The wins started to come and the losses started to not be as bad.”
As he gets ready to graduate, Mr. Ahlfeld has some advice for his younger brother, J.J. Ahlfeld.
“Stick to the good road. It goes by quick,” he said. “You don’t know its gone ‘till you get there.”
