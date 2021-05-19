CANTON — St. Catherine of Siena Academy is set to open this fall, and the school’s governing board is now considering adding a second classroom for its first year.
Chartered by the state Department of Education, Siena Academy is being housed in the former St. Mary’s School on Powers Street, now the church center for the adjacent St. Mary’s parish. Siena is operating independently from the parish and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The governing board, comprised of priests, public school educators, area parishioners and parents of future students, initially planned to have one classroom for roughly 15 to 25 total students in kindergarten through fourth grade. But with enrollment filling quickly, Siena is considering renting a second classroom from the church center, grouping kindergarten and first grade together in one room, and second through fourth grade in the other room.
Plans are still in place to be open full days, five days a week, with state COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Grade levels are expected to be added as students progress. Busing to and from the Powers Street location is available.
Tuition information and registration forms are viewable at sienaacademy.org.
