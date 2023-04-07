CANTON — The Canton Central School Board of Education voted to eliminate three positions for the next school year to close a significant budget gap.
The board voted to eliminate a cleaner, a high school individual student resource teacher and a school nurse.
Board president Victor Rycroft, Wendy Todd, Robert Larrabee, Christopher Maquart, and Daniel Thomas voted to eliminate the positions.
Denis Sero voted to eliminate the cleaner and the ISR teacher and against eliminating the school nurse.
Board members Christina Martin, Arthur Quackenbush and Jessica Sierk were absent.
Katie Bates, one of three nurses currently employed with the district, spoke out against the move during the public comment period of the meeting.
“I find it concerning that those that make these recommendations to the school board have not sought any information from those of us that provide direct care to our students,” Ms. Bates said. “Not being consulted or questioned about the services we provide limits our ability to advocate for our students and it does not give them an accurate, holistic picture of what we do for our students.”
Lisa Cullen, an aide in the school libraries and president of the New York State United Teachers Canton Aides, said eliminating a school nurse would damage students’ mental health.
“If our nursing staff gets cut and students are asking for help over and over, will they be turned away? Will they stop asking for help? Will they internalize their issues and their problems, resulting in decreased learning and increased mental health concerns?”
Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said eliminating the positions will result in a $180,000 savings in the 2023-24 spending plan.
The total spending in the 2023-24 plan is $37.16 million, Mr. Burke said.
One of his concerns with the budget is that it includes, on the revenue side, $1.28 million of federal stimulus funds.
This budget year is the last year for the funds, he said.
Even with the stimulus money, the budget is $1,551,576 short.
If the stimulus funds were not in the budget, this year’s budget gap would be nearly $3 million.
Staff will likely be further reduced through attrition, Mr. Burke said. The cuts would only be made where feasible and on a position-by-position basis.
At the next board meeting on May 4, Mr. Burke will ask the board to adopt the budget. There will be a public hearing and then a public vote on May 16.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.