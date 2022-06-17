CANTON — Canton school board members were presented the results of Equity Literacy Institute’s focus group analysis for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee on Thursday night.
Some of the findings, DEI Committee member Daniel Thomas said, “were shocking.”
Equity Literacy Institute, of Asheville, N.C., offers equity training and assistance for schools, school districts and other educational organizations. It conducted 10 focus group examinations to determine the status of the Canton Central School District campus in regards to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Mr. Thomas explained that the 10 focus groups consisted of:
• High school students who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or student of color)
• Middle school students who identify as BIPOC
• High school students who identify as LGBTQ or as an ally
• Middle school students who identify as LGBTQ or as an ally
• District/school staff
• Parents and guardians of students who identify as LGBTQ
• Parents and guardians of students who identify as BIPOC
• Parents and guardians of students receiving specialized services
• High school students receiving specialized services
• Middle school students receiving specialized services
The results of the analysis were divided into three categories — champions or topics in which the district was doing well; challenges or areas of concern; and recommendations.
Under champions, Mr. Thomas said the focus group identified a passion for change in the district, staff members who can serve as leaders, the good intentions of the district, positive extracurricular activities and positive school-wide initiatives.
“That we are getting a tremendous amount of support from the top down for this initiative was clear to our consultants,” Mr. Thomas said.
Extracurricular activities stood out, he said.
“All of the students they talked to indicated that all of the extracurricular activities are a great way of intersecting different identities,” he said. “(They are) a place where different groups of people are able to come together and drop some of those social barriers or identity barriers.”
The first challenge listed in the analysis is “Hate language as a normalized culture,” Mr. Thomas said.
“It is pretty clear that kids across the board are hearing hate language, hate speech,” he said. “Paired with that is adults don’t know how to respond.”
Favoritism and bias is a real problem that was recognized in all groups, he said.
“Two specific areas that were noted across the groups as bias are that the dress code is more strongly enforced with female students and that student athletes receive favorable treatment in the classroom,” he said.
Also listed were nonexclusive curriculum and culture.
All of the students interviewed in these groups, Mr. Thomas said, don’t feel safe.
Mr. Thomas said he was most shocked by a finding that racial identities are suppressed.
“Students and caregivers shared the sentiment that students cannot show up authentically to school,” he said. “There is too much pressure to assimilate. Several high schoolers mentioned that pressure begins in elementary school and gets worse each year. By the time they are in high school they feel disengaged.”
The recommendations from ELI include:
• Addressing bias, bullying and discrimination
• Enforcing consequences for hate speech
• Supporting affinity groups and include the community
• Prioritizing gender inclusivity
• Engaging in broad professional development
• Learn about and share the BIPOC experience
• Analyze data
• Address safety concerns
• Do a building walkthrough
The full report from ELI is being finalized and will be made available to the public, Mr. Thomas said.
“We need to be transparent and people need to know what is going on,” he said.
There will be two DEI professional development training sessions scheduled, Mr. Thomas said.
One will be over the summer for a small group of people who have been identified as advocates of the process and then a district-wide meeting in the fall.
Also, Mr. Thomas said, this should be a topic in all faculty meetings going forward.
Board members discussed the possibility of town hall-type meetings to take feedback on the report from the public.
“As somebody who grew up here it’s a gut punch, quite frankly,” Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said. “This is not the Canton we believe it to be and certainly not the Canton that we want it to be going forward. We need to let folks know, what are those steps that we are going to be taking as a district to make sure that we become the Canton that we should be? We can’t get there without that honest feedback.”
