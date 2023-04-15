Canton school board to discuss hiring resource officer

CANTON — The topic of a school resource officer at Canton Central School came up three times at the Board of Education’s last meeting on April 6.
Canton resident Roswell K. Smith asked if there would be any discussion soon during the opening public comment period of the meeting.
“My son goes to school here. The board chose to eliminate the school resource officer for financial savings. Then the school district came to the taxpayers for an extra $10 million to the tune of $38 million for renovations for the school and I would like to get my opinion out there that I think money spent on a resource officer would be well spent here.”
Later in the meeting, board president Victor Rycroft asked the safety committee to take up the issue of a school resource officer.
“I have one thing that I would like to bring forward, and that is to return to the discussion on the SRO. My thoughts are, in thinking about the activities of the last week or so, I would like to see our safety committee meet to discuss the SRO position and come back in two weeks, if possible, with a recommendation to hire a retiree or go with an active person,” Mr. Rycroft said. “I think there is plenty of room to seek information on salary. I know (Canton Police) Chief (James) Santimaw would be happy to speak with the group.”
School board member Daniel Thomas asked for additional information.
“I would request that that recommendation come with data that supports the idea that SROs make a campus safer,” Mr. Thomas said.
Board member Christopher Marquart countered.
“I would like to see information that it makes it less safe,” he said.
“You are welcome to bring it,” Mr. Thomas said. “I am not making a recommendation. I am not on the safety committee.”
“I have spoken probably with well over a dozen people this past week who approached me and said this is a concern,” Mr. Marquart said. “They are concerned about safety.”
During the final public comment period of the meeting, Lisa Cullen, an aide in the school libraries and president of the New York State United Teachers Canton Aides, returned to the topic of an SRO.
Ms. Cullen noted that the board had voted to eliminate three positions for the next school year earlier in the meeting, including a school nurse.
“My concern right now is that you are talking about a resource officer. We just eliminated a nursing position which monetarily doesn’t even come close to what a resource officer would cost,” Ms. Cullen said.
“If we are concerned about safety, perhaps we should have a conversation in the morning when every door in the facility is unlocked and students are coming in from backdoors, side doors, under doors. We have no adults monitoring them,” she added.
An active shooter could get into the building then and would not be prevented by a resource officer, Ms. Cullen said.
Because of the size of the building, state police could be on the scene before a resource officer could get from one side to the other, she said.
“Prevention is a great idea. Having the extra nurse, having the mental health professionals, running this building as a safe haven, where we are friendly with our kids, where they know us. I am adamantly opposed to hiring a resource officer when we are cutting things from our budget.”
The board’s next meeting is at 6:45 p.m. May 4 in the high school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.