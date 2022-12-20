CANTON — School board members asked Superintendent Ronald P. Burke Tuesday afternoon to prepare a resolution to authorize a referendum to approve an additional $10 million to complete the capital project voters approved last spring.
Mr. Burke informed the board at its last meeting that bids for the project had come in over budget. Mr. Burke and Megan Vanderbrook, a project manager at King and King Architects, Syracuse, presented three scenarios to move forward with the project.
On Tuesday, the board quickly agreed to ask taxpayers for more money to complete the project.
“Voters overwhelmingly approved the original referendum,” board member Chris Marquart said.
The project includes work on cafeterias, a new pool, music rooms, theater improvements, a new turf field, HVAC improvements, and a new parking lot.
While no one spoke against asking for more money, several members were concerned that voters understood why.
Because bids have been submitted, the board wants to act fast, so a new vote is taken while the offers are still valid. The goal is to have the vote by the middle of February.
“We have a 55-day window to complete a 45-day process,” board member Wendy Todd said. “We need to tell the story of why we are going back out.”
When the original bids went out, there was a concern that because of inflation and other factors, they would come in higher than was anticipated when the first referendum was approved, Mr. Burke said.
Alternatives were added to the bid so it would be easier to drop aspects of the project.
The board has put all alternatives into play in their ask for $10 million.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school library to consider the resolution.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.