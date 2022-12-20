Canton plans new voter referendum

Canton Central School, 99 State St. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — School board members asked Superintendent Ronald P. Burke Tuesday afternoon to prepare a resolution to authorize a referendum to approve an additional $10 million to complete the capital project voters approved last spring.

Mr. Burke informed the board at its last meeting that bids for the project had come in over budget. Mr. Burke and Megan Vanderbrook, a project manager at King and King Architects, Syracuse, presented three scenarios to move forward with the project.

