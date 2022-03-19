CANTON — Pending approval from the Canton Central School District Board of Education, French high school students will be returning to the village in October after a two-year coronavirus hiatus, and Canton students will return to France next April.
Foreign language teachers Carol E. Goldie and Ellen M. Recinos presented a plan to return to the annual cultural exchange to the board Thursday night.
“This is an exchange that has been going on for about 30 years,” Ms. Goldie said. “What is unique about this is that it is not just a trip, it is an exchange.”
Students from Canton are matched up and will stay with students from a small town about 200 miles from Paris in a rural district that is known for its canola production.
The teachers who match the students do a good job, Ms. Goldie said, and the exchange often sparks friendships that last a lifetime.
Travel to France comes with a high degree of COVID-19 safety, Ms. Goldie said. France requires vaccinations to enter the country and has a high level of vaccination among its residents.
The French students will be coming to Canton in October, which will allow them to experience the beauty of fall in Northern New York, she said.
While here, the students will reside with host families just as the students visiting France will, aside from a few nights in Paris.
While in France, students will attend school with their matches and go on several day excursions.
They will visit the walled city of Le Mans, the beaches of Normandy, Paris and several chateaus.
The cost of the trip can vary but will be between $1,500 and $2,000, Ms. Goldie said, and covers airfare, all excursions and hotels and meals. Students will need spending money for souvenirs and personal purchases.
“The home stay is what keeps the cost low,” Ms. Goldie said. “It is also a very valuable part of the trip. These kids, when they go, They’re not just visiting and seeing all the sites. They are experiencing the culture first hand. They are using the French language, they’re eating the food, they’re making connections.”
The board agreed to have the vote to approve the exchange on its April agenda.
