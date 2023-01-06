CANTON — Canton Central School will host two community information sessions before its Feb. 14 referendum seeking an additional $10.5 million for a long-planned transformational capital project.
The meetings are at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and Feb. 1 in the high school library.
The meetings will consist of a presentation, a question and answer session and a walkthrough, Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said.
A mailer will go to district residents soon, Mr. Burke said.
Absentee ballots are ordered, press releases are being written and an active link is at the top of the district’s website ccsdk12.org.
That link contains information about the project, including costs to taxpayers.
“Once construction starts, that link will keep residents up to date,” Mr. Burke said.
The district is seeking the extra $10.5 million after bids for the initial $27.5 million project came in significantly over budget.
The project is very complex and uses expensive materials, Mr. Burke said, especially HVAC materials.
When the district became aware that prices had gone up between planning and the preparation of bid materials, the project was divided up into alternates that could be trimmed from the project to meet the budget.
“These are not good alternates,” Mr. Burke said. “These are terrible alternates.”
The individual parts of the project are intertwined in such a way that cleaving off parts of it is not practical, Mr. Burke said.
The project includes work on cafeterias, a new pool, music rooms, theater improvements, a new turf field, HVAC improvements, and a new parking lot.
A comprehensive list of the project is included on the capital project link on the district’s website.
The tax impact is updated and also available on the website.
A $100,000 home without a STAR exemption will see an increase of $54.91 for the initial $27.5 million and $17.53 for the proposed $10.5 million, for a total of $72.44.
A $100,000 home with a STAR exemption will see an increase of $38.44 for the initial $27.5 million and $12.27 for the proposed $10.5 million, for a total of $50.71.
A $100,000 home with an enhanced STAR exemption will see an increase of $13.78 for the initial $27.5 million and $4.40 for the proposed $10. 5 million for a total of $18.18
Mr. Burke shared a few artist’s renderings of the project with the board Thursday night.
He said the designs of the instructional, arts and athletic facilities were driven by the educators that will be using them.
He stressed that the project is as much for students, staff and faculty as it is for the community.
“When this is done we are going to have an amazing athletics center,” he said.
Mr. Burke said he is hoping to open the fitness center and pool opened up to the public.
“It hinges on what our residents are going to say on Feb. 14.”
The board voted unanimously to move its February meeting to Feb. 14 at 7:30 to coincide with the vote and to expedite getting the contstruction started as early as March 1.
Polls are opone on Feb. 14 from noon to 8 p.m. in the high school library.
