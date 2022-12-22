CANTON — Canton Central School District voters will go to the polls on Feb. 14 to authorize another $10 million in spending for an expansive project.
School board president Victor N. Rycroft wanted to highlight one resolution section.
“Due to unexpected inflationary and supply chain issues, the cost, but not the original scope of the project, has increased by approximately $10.5 million and the board of education now desires to seek voter approval to increase the maximum estimated cost of the building project by $10,500,000 and increase the authorized tax and borrowing amounts by the same amount,” he read.
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke informed the board that since the board’s special meeting on Tuesday, all bidders on the project had been contacted and had agreed to hold their original prices to give time for the district to hold its referendum.
“We will be able to complete the project,” Mr. Burke said. “We will not have to go back out for more money.”
The project, which now comes in at about $37 million, would meet several needs at the school.
Kitchens were to be updated and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the school’s pool would be filled in and a new pool would be constructed adjacent to the high school gym. The original plan called for a new concession stand to serve indoor and outdoor athletics and restrooms built with access from inside and outside.
There is a plan for a new suite of technology classrooms for middle and high school students in the middle school. It would house the agriculture program, have a new shop area, a computer technology teaching space and a new family consumer science space.
In the old pool area, there would be two large music classrooms with space for practice rooms and a small recording studio.
The high school auditorium would be renovated with new dressing rooms, rigging and lighting.
In the elementary school, a vestibule would be constructed for parents to sign children in and out of school and create a warm space where parents can wait while not entering the school.
A multipurpose artificial turf athletic field will be constructed behind the middle school, and the soccer field will become a new parking lot.
A new heating system would be installed in the bus garage and a new fuel island would be installed.
One parent, Leigh-Ann Redfern, spoke before the board took its vote, “I just want to say thank you, I know these are hard decisions, but to have this large of a project and potentially have it be scaled back significantly was very scary for me. So, I just want to say thank you for taking a difficult leap in supporting the students the way that they need and making the hard decision to spend the money to renovate the building the way it needs to be done.”
Mr. Burke said legal advertisements would be placed next week to meet the statutory requirement of four ads before the vote with the first one published at least 45 days before the vote.
Qualified voters can vote from noon to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the high school library. Information on applying for absentee and military ballots is available from the district clerk at 315-386-8561 or abrown@ccsdk12.org.
If the referendum passes, it will cost taxpayers about $1 for each $1 million sought, meaning the owner of a house assessed at $100,000 would pay an addition $10.
