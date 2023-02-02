CANTON — Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke gave a presentation on the district’s capital project to about a dozen residents Wednesday night.
This was the district’s second public presentation since deciding to seek an additional $10.5 million to complete the $38 million project.
In May 2021, residents approved the original $27.5 million package. When bids came back from contractors in late 2022, the school board decided to go back to taxpayers to seek the remaining money in a second referendum rather than reduce the project.
The referendum vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 in the high school library.
The state will fund 90% of the project.
Planning for the project started before the pandemic, Mr. Burke said Wednesday night, and then was put on pause until 2021 when a vote was put to residents.
“Since the voters approved, the pandemic has pretty much died away, but the aftereffects still remain,” he said. “We are seeing runaway recession, we are seeing inflation rates, we are also seeing a supply chain that has seen a crunch like never before in our history.”
Contractors making bids informed the school that they saw prices for supplies and materials go up 20 to 30%.
The project is health and safety driven, Mr. Burke said. All three school cafeterias have outdated equipment — some so old they are unrepairable.
Some of the instructional space to be upgraded dates back decades, Mr. Burke said.
“The middle school shop class looks the same as when I was there in the mid-80s,” he said.
The school’s HVAC systems and pool are driving a lot of the cost, Mr. Burke said. The HVAC systems are at the end of their lives and the pool needs to be relocated from its location in the basement to a site near the high school gym.
Mr. Burke fielded questions about the time it took to get from planning to bids, the desirability of a grass field over an artificial turf field and whether the project could have been split up.
It takes a long time to go from the original idea to completion, Mr. Burke said. He said that the original referendum had to be completed before the school could begin paying architects to design and engineer a project this complicated.
He said the turf field can be used earlier in the spring than a grass field and requires less maintenance. He said the turf field would be lined for soccer and lacrosse only. The school will continue to use its grass football field.
He said that splitting the project up was considered, but each part necessitates the next.
The cost to taxpayers will vary.
A $100,000 home without a STAR exemption will see an increase of $54.91 for the initial $27.5 million and $17.53 for the proposed $10.5 million.
A $100,000 home with a STAR exemption will see an increase of $38.44 for the initial $27.5 million and $12.27 for the proposed additional funding.
A $100,000 home with an enhanced STAR exemption will see an increase of $13.78 for the initial $27.5 million and $4.40 for the proposed $10. 5 million.
Mr. Burke said construction would begin on March 1 in the current pool area. He hopes to have “substantial completion” of the capital project by August 2024.
