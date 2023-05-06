Canton forwards SRO issue to panel

Canton Central School

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The Canton Central School Board of Education has sent the issue of hiring a school resource officer to the safety committee. The committee was charged with establishing the guidelines and goals for an ad hoc committee to study the issue.

Superintendent Ronald P. Burke came to the meeting with a plan for how the ad hoc committee would be set up. Board member Christina Martin objected to establishing the committee without explicit instructions.

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Tom Graser

