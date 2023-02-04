Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Canton Central students in Reality Check, a program of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, participated in a youth summit in January, which included doing team-building activities at Destiny USA in Syracuse. Provided photo
Canton Central students in Reality Check, a program of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, participated in a youth summit in January, which included doing team-building activities at Destiny USA in Syracuse. Provided photo
Canton Central students in Reality Check, a program of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, participated in a summit in January, which included doing a tobacco audit of marketing tactics at stops on their way to Syracuse. The summit was funded by an Advancing Tobacco Free Communities grant through the state Department of Health. Provided photo
CANTON — The Seaway Valley Prevention Council hosted a youth summit featuring nine of its Reality Check students from Canton Central School District.
On Jan. 21, the council headed to Destiny USA in Syracuse for its summit aiming to better their students’ leadership and teamwork skills while also making tobacco audits along the way.
“We wanted the youth to come out of their shells a bit, and to be able to share these experiences with each other as they tried new things,” said Reality Check coordinator Travis Jordan. “The youth also completed multiple ‘Tobacco Audits’ on the way down through Canton, Gouverneur and Watertown.”
Tobacco audits are a systematic review of store audit methods for assessing tobacco marketing and products at the point of sale.
“For the audits, the youth go into various stores and gas stations, to examine the tobacco marketing that is displayed throughout the store,” Mr. Jordan said. “They answer multiple questions related to what they are seeing for advertising and manipulation of Big Tobacco, or the tobacco industry as a whole.”
Once four audits were completed, the council and students went to Destiny USA to partake in various activities that will hopefully help them in their work related to Reality Check.
“The summit benefitted the students by engaging them in skill-building activities like an escape room, where the youth had to work together to complete multiple tasks,” Mr. Jordan said. “Some of the youth also completed the high ropes course at the mall where they overcame their fear of heights. For many of our youth, this was their first time going to the mall and that alone, was an experience for them.”
The goal of the summit was for the students to learn how to work together and fight toward a common goal.
“We hope that the trip gave our youth the chance to embrace their fears, and work together towards achieving a common goal, much like fighting against the tobacco industry’s marketing tactics,” Mr. Jordan said.
The summit, which was funded by the council’s Advancing Tobacco Free Communities grant through the state Department of Health, was also a way to celebrate the students’ efforts over the last few months.
“Our Reality Check youth have worked extremely hard over the last few months,” Mr. Jordan said. “Completing projects such as ‘Cups in the Fence’ where the students create a school mascot such as the golden bear, out of cups displayed in a particular order in a chain-link fence.”
On top of that, the students have worked on initiatives such as the “Great American Smokeout” in which they encouraged their peers to quit tobacco products.
“They also have completed artwork within their school outside of the cafeteria displaying how their peers and other students can either get help with quitting tobacco and or vaping, or help prevent them from ever starting,” Mr. Jordan said.
“The youth have already met with Assemblyman Scott Gray at his Canton office, and will be meeting with Assemblyman (Ken) Blankenbush and Sen. (Mark) Walczyk in the near future, at Legislative Education Day in Albany on Feb. 7,” he added.
Mr. Jordan noted that the summit has not previously been an annual event but it is a priority for the council to celebrate their students’ hard work.
“It is not necessarily an annual event, although we have gone on a trip for the last two years,” Mr. Jordan said. “We plan to make it a yearly event going forward, to celebrate our Reality Check youth for the work they do year-round.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.