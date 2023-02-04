Canton ‘Reality Check’ students take on youth summit in Syracuse

Canton Central students in Reality Check, a program of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, participated in a youth summit in January, which included doing team-building activities at Destiny USA in Syracuse. Provided photo

CANTON — The Seaway Valley Prevention Council hosted a youth summit featuring nine of its Reality Check students from Canton Central School District.

On Jan. 21, the council headed to Destiny USA in Syracuse for its summit aiming to better their students’ leadership and teamwork skills while also making tobacco audits along the way.

Canton ‘Reality Check’ students take on youth summit in Syracuse

Canton Central students in Reality Check, a program of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, participated in a summit in January, which included doing a tobacco audit of marketing tactics at stops on their way to Syracuse. The summit was funded by an Advancing Tobacco Free Communities grant through the state Department of Health. Provided photo
Canton ‘Reality Check’ students take on youth summit in Syracuse

Canton Central students in Reality Check, a program of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, participated in a youth summit in January, which included doing team-building activities at Destiny USA in Syracuse. Provided photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.