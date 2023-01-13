Canton taxpayers updated on school’s capital project

CANTON — Canton Central School held a community forum Wednesday in preparation for its Feb. 14 referendum seeking an additional $10.5 million for a transformational capital project.
The forum was hosted by Superintendent Ronald P. Burke, who presented on the proposed renovations.
Only two members of the public showed up.
Mr. Burke said the need for more funding results from the economic impact of supply shortages, shipping delays and inflation.
The project includes work on cafeterias, a new pool, music rooms, theater improvements, a new turf field, HVAC improvements and a new parking lot.
A comprehensive list of work is included on the capital project link on the district’s website. The tax impact is updated and also available on the website.
A $100,000 home without a STAR exemption will see an increase of $54.91 for the initial $27.5 million and $17.53 for the proposed $10.5 million.
A $100,000 home with a STAR exemption will see an increase of $38.44 for the initial $27.5 million and $12.27 for the proposed additional funding.
A $100,000 home with an enhanced STAR exemption will see an increase of $13.78 for the initial $27.5 million and $4.40 for the proposed $10. 5 million.
Mr. Burke said construction will begin March 1 in the current pool area. He hopes to have “substantial completion” on the whole capital project by August 2024.
There will be another forum at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the high school library.
Polls for the referendum open from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 in the high school library.
