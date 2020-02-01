CANTON — Nature Up North will host an invasive species information session this month in collaboration with the New York State Hemlock Initiative and the St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Wachtmeister Field Station on County Route 27, Canton, participants can carpool to Kip Trail off Pike Road.
The guided woods walk will cover the hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect that feeds on hemlock sap, eventually killing the tree. Though currently not found in Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties, HWA has been confirmed in surrounding regions.
Information about HWA impacts on forests, recognizing signs of HWA infestation, reporting HWA observations and state-wide management initiatives will be incorporated into the walk.
Following the outdoor segment of the event, participants can attend an indoor presentation at 5:30 p.m. at the Wachtmeister Field Station.
The event is free, but online registration is preferred. To register, visit either Nature Up North or the New York State Hemlock Initiative’s Facebook page.
