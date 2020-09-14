NORFOLK — Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton was ranked No. 1 in the Ogdensburg Metro Area in U.S. News and World Report’s annual report of “Best High Schools.”
The U.S. News Best High Schools national rankings include data on 1,217 New York schools.
Schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. Graduation rates were based on the proportion of students who graduated four years after entering grade nine.
Overall, Hugh C. Williams High School was ranked number 206 in New York state. The school had an 84 percent graduation rate
Ranking second in the region was Potsdam High School. They had a graduation rate of 96 percent and were ranked number 254 among New York high schools.
Norwood-Norfolk High School was ranked No. 3 in the Ogdensburg Metro Area and number 273 statewide. The school had a graduation rate of 88 percent.
“Our teachers, staff and students have worked hard. We’ve had targeted initiatives for improvement for a number of years. We’ve raised the bar and we continue to do so, and our kids are meeting the challenge. We’re very proud of our school community,” Norwood-Norfolk Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
He said they’ve sustained their ranking in the top three in the region.
‘We’ve done this for a few years. Just a few short years ago we were not at the top of the list. We’ve really put a lot of concerted effort into improvement,” he said.
In Jefferson County, Sackets Harbor Central School was ranked No. 1 in the Watertown Metro Area and number 374 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 92 percent.
Carthage Central School was second in the Watertown Metro Area and number 395 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 89 percent.
South Jefferson Central District was ranked third in the Watertown Metro Area and number 441 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 91 percent.
U.S. News and World Report did not list local rankings for Lewis County school. However, Lowville Academy and Central School was ranked number 214 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 94 percent.
Copenhagen Central School was ranked number 392 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 93 percent.
Beaver River Central School was ranked number 544 in New York. The school had a graduation rate of 97 percent.
