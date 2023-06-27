CAPE VINCENT — Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up for a week of exploring the arts, including painting, drawing, sculpture, clay and collage, at the 2023 Summer Art Camp offered by the Cape Vincent Arts Council.
The camp is Aug. 7-10 at Cape Vincent Recreation Park, 602 S. James St., from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The registration fee of $20 includes the cost of materials.
Students will create fun masks, clay flower 3D paintings and animal bean collages among other projects and will explore various painting styles and design techniques. Instructor Nikki Badour is the
high school art teacher for the Thousand Island Central School District where she teaches studio art, drawing & painting, crafts, ceramics and digital photography.
To register or for more information, visit capevincentartscouncil.org or call 315-654-3368.
One- and two-day art classes for adults are also offered by the Arts Council throughout the summer.
More information is available at capevincentartscouncil.org or by emailing cvac@capevincentartscouncil.org.
