MASSENA — When it comes to safety in the Massena Central School District, concerns are being addressed through a $49.6 million capital project, according to the chair and co-chair of the District Safety Team.
“The current capital project would be a great example of our District Safety Team’s persistence over time. I’ve been on the District Safety Team for 16 years and for 16 years we’ve said we need doors that can lock from the inside in case of a lockdown drill at the high school. We’ve looked at the elementaries and the high school and said, ‘You know, in a situation where you might have something bad going on, maybe a 5-foot sheet of pane glass in every classroom isn’t the best safety thing that you could have,’ and all those things are getting addressed,” Chair Alan C. Oliver said.
Co-chair Duane L. Richards Jr. said that prior to a lockdown in a school, someone would have to notify the office and they would call the lockdown. Now, with a new system in place, any teacher who senses the need for a lockdown can notify the entire school by phone.
The district practices lockdown drills, and Mr. Richards said that has exposed problems that are being addressed through the capital project.
“One of the pains of a lockdown drill is for the teacher to find their keys and rush to the door to lock the door while they’re trying to usher their students to whatever spot. With the new lock system, they’re no longer going to have to find that key. They can do that push button lock from the inside and then spend more time getting their students to do what they need to do,” he said.
Another problem arose when locking students in their classrooms, Mr. Richards said.
“You couldn’t lock down the students due to lockdown because in order to do that, you’d have to leave the classroom and lock your door and lock your students in there. But, then, the teacher would be outside. So, now that will be remedied so you can truly do a lockdown,” he said.
Mr. Oliver said another important aspect of addressing safety is notifying students and teachers who might be outside the building, such as a physical education class on the John Story Trail.
“How would you know? So, we’re adding strobes on all the buildings that will flash on the outside. So, if there is a safety situation, you know to stay away,” he said.
Mr. Richards said the district is required to complete 12 safety drills every year.
“Eight of those are the traditional fire drill evacuations. In addition to that, there are the four lockdown drills,” he said.
He said he remembers fire drills when the bell would ring, everyone would rush outside and, as soon as everyone was thought to be outside, they would be called back into the building. That has since changed, he said, crediting 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department for his guidance. Now, every person is accounted for through a communication channel.
“Now it’s an extensive thing. Every student, every adult, every paraprofessional, every visitor to the school, we account for them in an impressive amount of time, and that’s where the Safety Team has developed over the years,” Mr. Richards said.
Tabletop drills are also a regular agenda item for the District Safety Team.
“Every school in the district has completed a tabletop drill this year and every year. That means we’ve partnered with the local police department. We’ve pulled together a core group of decision-makers who are responders from the building, as well as representatives from the fire department, police department and ambulance when we can pull them together. Then, there will be a scenario posed and we react in real time, pulling in people as we would inform them. You make some really tough choices when you’re rehearsing that,” he said.
In addition, evacuations to an alternate site are done on a three-year rotation.
“COVID kind of put a crimp in that because we don’t want to have large populations of students and faculty all in one spot. The goal is to get back to those true evacuation drills this coming year, and then everyone will be on that three-year rotation,” Mr. Richards said.
