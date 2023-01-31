CANTON — Canton Central School District will be hosting a community forum on Wednesday in the high school library at 6:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the upcoming referendum vote requesting an additional $10.5 million to complete the capital project approved by voters in 2021.
The vote will be held Feb. 14 in the high school library from noon to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.