Capital project transforms Hannibal Central School District

HANNIBAL - Transformation is evident throughout the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) as its $42 million capital project is nearing completion.
Voters approved the project in November 2017 and sitework began in June 2019. Since then, the transformation has progressed with significant upgrades to each building, along with site improvements and a new bus maintenance facility. The renovations were fully funded through a combination of state aid and the district’s existing capital reserve fund.
“Careful fiscal planning allowed us to make these much-needed improvements at no cost to our district taxpayers,” said HCSD Business Administrator Nancy Dingman. “We are thrilled to be able to make these renovations, which will benefit our students, staff and community for years to come.”
In addition to the new transportation center, the scope of the project included roof work, masonry repairs, upgrades to electrical and plumbing systems and energy efficiency upgrades, as well as enhancements and improvements to classrooms and other instructional spaces. The athletic fields were upgraded too, including a resurfaced track, improved drainage, and safety fencing and dugouts for the baseball and softball fields.
“The kids and community love walking and running on the track,” Dingman said. “Students and teachers are enjoying their new instructional spaces, and our transportation department staff are thrilled with the new transportation center.”
The project remains on time and on budget, with finishing touches on the transportation center expected in December. Remaining work, targeted for completion in summer 2021, includes renovations to the high school kitchen, and window and counter replacement at Fairley Elementary School.
