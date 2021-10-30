FORT COVINGTON — School district voters backed a $7.4 million capital improvement project Wednesday, as the plan got support from nearly 75% of voters at the ballot box.
More than 200 ballots were cast during Wednesday’s vote, with 153 votes made in favor of the proposed capital project, and 55 votes against the proposal, according to election results.
“This will benefit our students and community for years to come,” Salmon River Central School District Superintendent Stanley Harper said.
According to Harper, the capital improvement project will focus on student and community health and wellness, by addressing improvements to outdoor athletic facilities within the school district.
“We had an overwhelming outcome for the vote last night,” Harper said Thursday. “The voters clearly were in heavy favor of this wonderful capital project.”
There is no estimated tax increase per year for the capital project, according to a frequently asked question page on the school district’s website.
The school district will receive 98% in state aid to complete the capital improvements, with the remaining costs covered by the district’s capital reserves.
According to a press release from Harper, sent out prior to a public hearing on the capital project on Oct. 19, the funding will allow for the construction of multi-sport learning areas for use by students and community members.
Additionally, the capital project will focus on the improvement of existing athletic fields, and the construction of an artificial turf field, to provide the school district’s athletes with more opportunities to participate in home games and give them equitable facilities to those of their peers in neighboring communities, according to Harper’s news release.
Artificial turf will replace the current grass field as a way to avoid cancellations during the fall and spring months due to poor field conditions.
Highlights of the capital project include a multi-purpose area with a tennis court, basketball court, batting cages, and golf cages, in addition to a practice softball field adjacent to the school’s existing softball field, and a practice facility for baseball, soccer, and lacrosse, according to the release.
The release states the capital project also includes a field storage building to replace the existing storage building and double its size, in addition to adding a walking trail, and restrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.