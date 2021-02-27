NORFOLK — Work has started on the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District’s $9.1 million capital project that was approved by voters, 118-11, last October.
“We’ve done about 2½% of the entire project so far. We’re progressing as we planned,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
He said asbestos abatement was done over the Christmas holiday and February breaks. Now, work is being done during second shift after the academic day is complete.
“They’ve demo’d most of the ceilings so they can access wiring for a new fire alarm and new lights. We’re completing an LED initiative we had during the last project,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “Most of the work will be done over the summer.”
In a report to the district’s Board of Education recently, he said 60% of the ceilings in the corridors had been removed, 30% of the ceiling grid work in the corridors had been installed, 20% of the corridor lighting had been installed and 100% of the window security film had been installed.
Still in the process are the continuation of ceiling removal in corridors, installation of ceiling grid work in corridors, installation of corridor lighting, installation of the snow melt system and the start of fire alarm installation.
The items identified for the project by March Associates, the district’s architectural firm, are either near failure or at the end of life.
Thirty percent of the total project will address safety and security. Twenty-two percent will address building system upgrades. A small portion of the work, 8%, will involve finishing upgrades. The largest part of the project will be addressing building and energy efficiencies.
The safety and security portion includes work in the front parking lot to improve vehicle circulation and bus drop-offs. That work will be done next summer.
Security will also be increased at entrances, and additional fencing will be installed.
Building system upgrades will include upgrades to the fire alarm system, as well as the heating and exhaust system. Finishing upgrades will include work in the auditorium. Stage lighting and sound were addressed during the last capital project, and this project will address original seats, as well as upgrade the house lighting.
Work will also be done in the large gymnasium, on flooring and entry ways, and on the ceiling to replace tiles that will be damaged during installation of the fire alarm system.
Building and energy efficiencies work will include replacing aged sidewalks, windows that don’t function correctly, installing LED lighting, replacing classroom sinks and hallway water coolers, and re-doing bus garage doors that don’t accommodate the larger buses.
Site contractor work is being done by TJ Fiacco, and general contractor work is being done by Bette & Cring. Burns Brothers was awarded the plumbing contract and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning contract. Dow Electric was awarded the electric contract.
Because of the 98% state aid the district will receive for the project, as well as just over $1 million in reserve, there is no impact on local taxpayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.