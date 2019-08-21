FULTON - CNY Community Arts Center hosted their first cardboard challenge based on the story of Caine’s Arcade and the global movement that grew from his inspiring story. The event was held on Saturday, July 20 and though the turnout was small, a few children took the challenge to use their imaginations and create something with cardboard donated by Fulton Appliance and Bob Weston. Even Arts Center board members got in on the fun building realistic appliances to furnish the Arts Center. A washer, dryer, dishwasher, and stove are each on the wish list for the Arts Center and the small cardboard models raise a little humor in the continuing fund campaign for renovations in the new Community Arts Center.
“The story of Caine, a nine-year-old boy who used cardboard boxes and his imagination to create an entire working arcade, has grown into a global movement celebrating an annual day of play,” explains Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “Cardboard and a little imagination is all it takes to stimulate children to be creative, for virtually no cost. We just want the community to know even this is art, it is creative, it is for everyone, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. We hope to continue this event every summer and look forward to our annual day of play growing each year.”
For more information about the new community arts center in the heart of downtown Fulton, visit CNYArtsCenter.com.
