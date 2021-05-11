Career and Technical Education recognizes top three students at CiTi with virtual ceremony

MEXICO — The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) recognized the top three students of each Career and Technical Education program through a virtual ceremony that premiered on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube pages (@CiTi_BOCES).
Considerations for the award include grade point average, work ethic, attitude and attendance. Each student will receive a certificate of recognition from Career and Technical Education Principal Michael Thurlow.
Award-winners were: Harley Bezio, outdoor power equipment technology, (APW); David Kolodziejczyk, auto body, (APW); Benjamin Ostrander, welding technology, (APW); Abigail Skellington-Bice, early childhood education, (APW); Wyatt Stanard, heavy equipment, (APW); Avery Stowell, heavy equipment, (APW); Evelyn Brill, cosmetology, (Central Square); Jaiden Burdick, outdoor power equipment technology, (Central Square); Haylee Caputo, culinary arts, (Central Square); Tyler Dence, auto technology, (Central Square); John Fralix Jr., outdoor power equipment technology, (Central Square); Julian Guzman, digital media technology, (Central Square); Zachary Halliday, public safety and justice, (Central Square); Emily Hamacher, digital media technology, (Central Square); John Hogan Jr., construction technology, (Central Square); Emma Lee, nursing assistant, (Central Square); Cole Moody, industrial electrical technology, (Central Square); Cheyanne Shearer, digital media technology, (Central Square); Liam Walsh, public safety and justice, (Central Square); Clifford West IV, construction technology, (Central Square); Micayla Wright, cosmetology, (Central Square); Kaley Allen, early childhood education, (Fulton); Dylan Cooper, auto technology, (Fulton); Evan Detor, industrial electrical technology, (Fulton); Mitchell Donaldson, advanced metal manufacturing, (Fulton); Brayden Hartman, industrial electrical technology, (Fulton); Zander Huebner, computer coding and programming, (Fulton); Samantha McRae, New Vision Allied Health, (Fulton); Savannah Sellin, nursing assistant, (Fulton); Victoria Stoutenger, early childhood education, (Fulton); Michael Strong, digital media technology, (Fulton); Cole Sweeney, public safety and justice, (Fulton); Dylan Waldron, heavy equipment, (Fulton); Cameron Waugh, digital media technology, (Fulton); Brenna Wells, New Vision Allied Health, (Fulton); Collin Wells, auto technology, (Fulton); Maria Dunsmoor, public safety and justice, (Hannibal); Cailynn Fellows, culinary arts, (Hannibal); Tyler Murray, advanced metal manufacturing, (Hannibal); Dustin Palmatier, computer coding and programming, (Hannibal); Andrew Centrone, welding technology, (Mexico); Joshua Edgarton, auto body, (Mexico); Jacob Hill, welding technology, (Mexico); Emma Hyde, New Vision Specialized Careers, (Mexico); Isaiah Luhr, industrial electrical technology, (Mexico); Noah Ratcliff, advanced metal manufacturing, (Mexico); George Smith III, welding technology, (Mexico); Shaina Turo, cosmetology, (Mexico); Dylan Woolson, auto technology, (Mexico); Gary LaParr, outdoor power equipment technology, (Mexico); Colin Beers, advanced metal manufacturing, (Oswego); Alfonso Alonso, heavy equipment, (Oswego); Azalia Avery, construction technology, (Oswego); Toby Baker, public safety and justice, (Oswego); Nicholas Bragg, computer coding and programming, (Oswego); Joseph DeStevens, auto technology, (Oswego); Daniel (Declan) Donahue, welding technology, (Oswego); Lauren Fitzsimmons, early childhood education, (Oswego); Jerrett Harter, industrial electrical technology, (Oswego); Martin Lilly, computer coding and programming, (Oswego); Allison Lizotte, New Vision Specialized Careers, (Oswego); Kaila Loadwick, cosmetology, (Oswego); Megan McCarey, early childhood education, (Oswego); Matthew Metott, heavy equipment, (Oswego); Demetri Pappa, construction technology, (Oswego); Robert Rose, construction technology, (Oswego); Gianna Ruggio, New Vision Allied Health, (Oswego); Mikala Sheffield, nursing assistant, (Oswego); Leslie Warner, culinary arts, (Oswego); Aiden Seinoski, computer coding and programming, (Oswego); Alissa Bova, culinary arts, (Phoenix); Jared Charleston, construction technology, (Phoenix); Kyle Earley, outdoor power equipment technology, (Phoenix); Genna Eusepi, cosmetology, (Phoenix); Shane Jacobson Jr., auto body, (Phoenix); Elizabeth Lamach, digital media technology, (Phoenix); Robert Minard Jr., computer coding and programming, (Phoenix); Rocco Mistico, industrial electrical technology, (Phoenix); Gabriella Payne, early childhood education, (Phoenix); Melody Trask, public safety and justice, (Phoenix); Emily Ballou, nursing assistant, (Pulaski); Alyssa Greene, culinary arts, (Pulaski); Oliver Hall, welding technology, (Pulaski); Katherine Hefti, nursing assistant, (Pulaski); Holly McCarty, New Vision Specialized Careers, (Pulaski); Gabriel Balcom, auto technology, (Sandy Creek); Christopher Dewey, advanced metal manufacturing, (Sandy Creek); James Green, heavy equipment, (Sandy Creek); Mckenzie Guthrie, cosmetology, (Sandy Creek); Alyssa Rudd, nursing assistant, (Sandy Creek).
The virtual ceremony can be seen via this link: https://youtu.be/FVDztTpEURw.
