Career and Technical Education recognizes top three students at CiTi

MEXICO - The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) recognized the top three students of each Career and Technical Education program recently.
Both morning and afternoon classes were provided breakfast or lunch at a celebration that honored their grade point average, work ethic, attitude and attendance. Each student received a certificate of recognition from Career and Technical Education Principal Michael Thurlow.
AM award-winners: Advanced Metal Manufacturing first year Mitchell Donaldson (Fulton), Joshua Sokolic (Fulton) and Dylan Keys (Central Square); Advanced Metal Manufacturing second year Hunter Lawton (Oswego), Kyle Marks (Mexico) and Jacob Chrisman (Mexico); Auto Body fist Year Connor Picciott (Central Square); Auto Body second year Adam Walton (Central Square), Travis Gallia (Central Square) and Charles Claver III (Phoenix); Auto Technology Dylan Cooper (Fulton), Lori Daino (Fulton) and Zachary Guarasce (Central Square); Auto Technology second year Hunter Thompson (Oswego); Computer Coding first year Joseph Moore (Pulaski), Nikolas Richards (APW) and Kyle McEwen (Hannibal); Computer Coding second year Jeffrey Klein (Central Square), Kameron Balcom (Pulaski) and Patrick Dattler (Central Square); Construction Technology first year Demetri Pappa (Oswego), John Hogan Jr. (Central Square) and Ethan Munk (Oswego); Construction Technology second year Jeremy Fellows (HAN), Heather Hunt (APW) and Jarrett Wells (Central Square); Cosmetology first year Gabrielle Brown (Sandy Creek), Sierra Harris (Phoenix) and Peyton Cory (Mexico); Cosmetology second year Kalysha Rourke (Oswego), Nevaeh Worley (Central Square) and Madison Collins (Mexico); Culinary Arts first year Haylee Caputo (Central Square), Fakiya Mudata (Mexico) and Jozlyn Fiorito (Mexico); Culinary Arts second year Hillary O’Bryan (Hannibal), Abigail Babcock (APW) and Abigail Mahan (Mexico); Digital Media Technology first year Zachary Moore (Hannibal), Cheyanne Shearer (Central Square) and Alekzander Cappelletti (Mexico); Digital Media Technology second year Emma McCarthy (Mexico), Katelynn Spaulding (Mexico) and Tyler Allen (Sandy Creek); Early Childhood Education first year Paige Nitzke (Central Square), Brooke Rogers (Sandy Creek) and Emilie Lyboult (Central Square); Early Childhood Education second year Madison Watkins (Phoenix), Alyssa Kurak (Fulton) and Kendyll Green (Pulaski); Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation first year Alex Rivera (Mexico), Ayden White (Central Square) and James Isgar (Mexico); Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation second year Connor Hunter (Central Square), Austin Miller (Mexico) and Ryan Whitcomb (Hannibal); New Vision Allied Health Brittney Baum (Fulton), Alexandria Delfino (Oswego) and Krysta Glazier (Pulaski); New Vision Law and Government Caroline Stainton (Pulaski), Jackson Stephens (Oswego) and Kelsey Combes (HAN); New Visio Specialized Careers Gabrielle Moran (Central Square), Jake Chetney (Oswego) and Sydney Cook (Sandy Creek); Nursing Assistant first year Arissa Rendino (Central Square), Cali Manning (Central Square) and Hannah Charleston (Phoenix); Nursing Assistant second year Jordan Burdick (Pulaski), Brittney Roser (APW) and Nicole Redford (APW); Outdoor Power Equipment Technology first year Nicholas McCombie (Hannibal), Hunter Schwalm (Pulaski) and Nathaniel Oullette (Pulaski); Public Safety and Justice first year Nicole Clasen (Central Square), Hunter Hadlock (APW) and Ryan Robbins (Sandy Creek); Public Safety and Justice second year Taylor Fisher (Central Square), Travis Crosby (Central Square) and Jimi Vantassel-Moffett (Central Square); Welding Technology first year Adam Cooney (Central Square), Brady Saxton (APW) and Braeden Dempsey (Fulton); Welding Technology first year (second class) Owen Sheldon (Fulton), Benjamin Ostrander (APW) and Isaac Gill (Mexico); Welding Technology second year Levi Darling (Sandy Creek), Joshua Lovins (Phoenix) and Cody Roser (APW).
PM award-winners: Advanced Metal Manufacturing first year Tyler Murray (Hannibal) and Travis Bristol (Mexico): Advanced Metal Manufacturing second year Tyler Hackett (Mexico) and Cole Graham (Mexico); Auto Technology first year Joseph DeStevens (Oswego); Auto Technology second year Dylan Woolson (Mexico) and Sammy Sawyer (APW); Computer Coding first year Dustin Palmatier (Hannibal), Zander Huebner (Fulton) and Robert Minard (Phoenix); Computer Coding second year Coralynne Milliken (APW), Tanner Sheltra (APW) and Sarah Stewart (Pulaski); Construction Technology first year Makaila May (Central Square), Aliyah Ladd (Phoenix) and Brendan Geer (Phoenix); Cosmetology first year Kaila Loadwick (Oswego), Crystal Boland (Fulton) and Alisa Collins (Mexico); Cosmetology second year Madison Pepper (Fulton), Ivy Jeter (Oswego) and Paige Pierce (Fulton); Culinary Arts first year Cailynn Fellows (Hannibal), Kylie Mulcahey (Hannibal) and Alexander Haynes (Oswego); Culinary Arts second year Haley Gardner (Oswego), Tory Paro (Fulton) and Bradley Cuyler (Oswego); Digital Media Technology first year Elizabeth Lamach (Phoenix), Summer Cusson (APW) and Michael Strong (Fulton); Digital Media Technology second year Charlynne Storrs (Hannibal), Gabrielle Gloude (Central Square) and Joshua Collett (Oswego); Early Childhood Education first year Abigail Skellington-Bice (APW), Brittany Kaye (Oswego) and Leeann Wolfanger (Phoenix); Early Childhood Education second year Megan Coe (Mexico), Kaitlyn Cowan (APW) and JulieAnn Dunning (Oswego); Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation first year Zackary Byrne (Phoenix), Hendrik Lallier (Phoenix) and Alfonso Alonso (Oswego); Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation second year Steven Onufrak (Hannibal), Justin Haines (Oswego) and Derek Carter (Hannibal); Industrial Electrical Technology first year Jeffrey Cooper (Phoenix), Rocco Mistico (Phoenix) and Samuel Metcalf (Oswego); Industrial Electrical Technology second year Brevyn Barhnart (Central Square), Jacob Seely (Hannibal) and Alexis Lemon (Mexico); New Vision Allied Health Emily Porter (Fulton), Kindl Leja (APW) and Seth Perrin (Oswego); New Vision Law and Government Ruhma Khawaja (Oswego), Hannah Comstock (APW) and Destiny Pitre (APW); New Vision Specialized Careers Kirsten Bell (Oswego), Alexander Koproski (Oswego) and Emma Alton (Oswego); Nursing Assistant first year Melisa Button (Mexico), Katherine Hefti (Pulaski) and Elora Race (Central Square); Nursing Assistant second year Taylor Bonoffski (Fulton), Melina Mandell (Central Square) and Alexis Loomis (Fulton); Public Safety and Justice first year Jordan Kilgore (Hannibal), Hailey West (Central Square) and Oliver Hall (Pulaski); Public Safety and Justice second year Jacob Wright (Phoenix), Brittany Cross (APW) and Noah Lyboult (Oswego); Welding Technology first year Aiden Caroccio (Oswego), Austin Carroll (Oswego) and Ian Arnold (Hannibal); Welding Technology first year (second class) Devon Tonkin (Oswego), Brennah Deisz (Central Square) and Andrew Centrone (Mexico); Welding Technology second year Joshua Evans (Oswego), Dylon Richards (Oswego) and Casey DeLapp (Oswego).
