HANNIBAL - With a focus on providing students with the tools needed to embark on successful careers after graduation, the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) welcomed two career resource specialists to its staff this year.
Meg Welling and Duke Wallin, who have a combined 42 years of experience in education, will provide a variety of career resources to students across all grade levels. At each level, they will offer different types of resources based on the target audience.
“Starting in the elementary years, we introduce students to non-gender/nontraditional careers and provide a general awareness,” Wallin said. “Through the middle grades, kids learn more about themselves and the skills needed to achieve their career goal through exploration. In high school, through work-based learning such as job shadows, internships and mentorships, students will get a sense of the technical skills needed to become more career focused.”
The career resource specialists noted how critical it is to reach students at every grade. It is just important to have younger kids to start thinking about their futures so they can see why their education now is so important, they said.
“How they handle their education is the start of how they will handle their future career,” Welling added. “We are looking to develop class and group lessons and curriculum for the younger years, followed by more individualized career counseling and events for the high school students.”
A key component of the new initiative is developing and building upon existing partnerships with local businesses and industry leaders. Welling and Wallin noted they are eager to foster these business relationships to provide further opportunities for students, such as tours, internships and question-and-answer sessions. Business owners who would like to collaborate with the district can fill out a form at https://bit.ly/33NnJKH.
With so many career resources now available to Hannibal students through this effort, Wallin and Welling are confident that students will be college and career ready by the time they graduate.
“Our students will benefit from having access to a multitude of options available for career paths,” Welling said. “This gives them the advantage to research, explore and even experience those options before they graduate. When a student walks across the stage Friday, that student on Monday will have some type of post-secondary plan for college, workforce, military or advanced training.”
HCSD families who would like more information about career exploration services may visit the district website at hannibalcsd.org/careerresources or email careers@hannibalcsd.org.
