LOWVILLE — Everyone in high school is trying to figure out what the next chapter in their life will be and for some, adding the pandemic into the equation made that chapter even more difficult to write.
“It was the middle of COVID so I was pretty much lost on what I wanted to do,” Carter P. Green, a graduating senior from Lowville High School said.
Mr. Green said that after his mom had met Brenda Malone, a realtor in Lowville, Mr. Green began talking to Ms. Malone, went on open house tours, and began to get interested in real estate.
He said he then fell in love with real estate and asked Ms. Malone what the next steps would be for him receiving his license as he thought this could be a real part of his future.
The next step for Mr. Green meant taking a real estate course so he can become a real estate agent after he graduates high school.
One reason he says he was interested in real estate was because he is a people-person, and he has heard being an extrovert is a quality that is needed for real estate agents.
“I’ve always loved people, I’ve always been a people-person, I’ve always been an extrovert,” Mr. Green said. “And I heard that one of the best jobs for extroverts is being a real estate agent because you talk to people all the time, you’re doing different stuff everyday … you’re talking to people, you’re in contact with texting, and doing different advertisements and stuff like that.”
Following his graduation ceremony from Lowville, Mr. Green will be following in his father’s footsteps by attending St. John Fishers. He says his father attending the college played a major role in his decision to attend St. John Fishers.
“I naturally just kind of wanted to go there since I was like four,” he said. “He said he loved it, and so I was like ‘Oh heck, I might as well take a tour and visit it, and see the business program.’”
He said he met a marketing professor, and said that he was able to listen to a seminar that the professor put on. Mr. Green said he loved the professor and said that he “could listen to (him) all day.”
The professor helped him make the choice of his major in marketing as well as a minor in sales because he said it would be “perfect for real estate.” He also said that if he does that then he’ll be in several of his classes.
He says he plans to take the real estate test in August and that he does plan to try and sell real estate just not right away.
“I probably won’t be in full, high gear until probably junior, senior year of college, but I’ll probably dabble in the summers and stuff like that between the different years,” he said.
Mr. Green said that it will be difficult to balance his future real estate work and college at the same time, but noted that during the summertime he is completely free, and that he is planning on doing another internship with a broker in Rochester. “If I wanted to get an early jump start in my junior, senior, or even sophomore year of college, then I can do that,” he said. “But I can definitely say it is going to be hard, so I won’t be full force in real estate in college.”
The real estate course takes roughly six months to complete, but Mr. Green said it can be done at your own pace and takes about 75 hours. There are 35 chapters in the program and currently Mr. Green is preparing for the test in August.
“It takes as long or as short as you really want within that six months, you can get it in two weeks if you stay up all night every night, or you can really drag it out for the six months,” he said.
He said it hasn’t been that difficult balancing high school life and studying for the test because he took his more difficult classes last school year.
His dream is to do real estate in Athens, Georgia because his family is from the area.
During his free time, Mr. Green said he likes to hang out with friends while he can because it is his last few weeks in the area and that he has a friend who is joining the military and going to West Point the day after graduation. Mr. Green takes part in different choirs, and even played Gaston from Beauty and the Beast in the school’s musical. He says he has been involved with music since he was born and that he is looking into joining a community choir in the Rochester area.
Mr. Green will be a part of the commencement ceremonies at Lowville Academy on June 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
