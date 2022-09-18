Hospital plans diabetes classes

CARTHAGE — Area residents 18 and older interested in learning more about their diabetes management are invited to participate in an expert-led diabetes education class at Carthage Area Hospital this fall.

The first class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, and an additional class is scheduled for the same time on Nov. 17. A primary care referral is required.

