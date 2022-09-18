CARTHAGE — Area residents 18 and older interested in learning more about their diabetes management are invited to participate in an expert-led diabetes education class at Carthage Area Hospital this fall.
The first class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, and an additional class is scheduled for the same time on Nov. 17. A primary care referral is required.
Participants will learn pathophysiology of diabetes, blood glucose monitor use and target blood glucose levels, meal planning with a focus on carbohydrate counting, and more.
“As we approach the holiday season, it can be tempting to reach for those savory treats and meals, which poses many challenges in managing diabetes,” said class instructor Carly Draper, director of Nutrition Services at Carthage Area Hospital. “We encourage you to join us for a fun, interactive presentation all about diabetes and how you can enjoy those treats mindfully without the stress.”
Ms. Draper is a registered dietitian, certified dietitian/nutritionist and certified diabetes care and education specialist who joined Carthage Area Hospital’s clinical nutrition team in 2009.
According to the hospital, masks are required to be worn.
