CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.
For the month of February, Evelyn Vega, Black River Elementary; Nova Gates, West Carthage Elementary; Jacob Dingus, Carthage Elementary; Benjamin Palmer, Carthage Middle School; and Noelle Boushie, Carthage High School, were recognized.
According to their nominations:
Evelyn, fourth grader, is a most active learner, participates in all areas, asks for help, works hard, willing to take a risk, is helpful, a great friend, tries her best to include everyone and works well with others.
Jacob, was chosen by his physical education teachers for his consistent effort, respectful behavior and working well with others; he is polite, kind-hearted and strives to do his best.
Nova is caring, compassionate, goes out of his way to support and encourage others, leads by example of diligent work habits and attention to detail, shows kindness, is willing to step up and be a leader, is a wonderful role model, is polite, respectful and considerate to his teachers, students and others in the school community, gives 100% effort.
Benjamin, Team 6B, shows compassion, empathy, kindness, generosity and humility in all he does, befriends students who struggle to fit in, is friendly and helpful.
Noelle, is respectful, compassionate, goal-oriented with a drive to succeed, mindful of the complicated world in which we live, is self-assured, direct in her conversations, is a catalyst for starting discussions, shares aspects of her life as a Native American, has a command of the communication skills to educate her audience, is poised in the moment to embrace her current path and poised for the future to seek the endless learning opportunities that await her.
During the Board of Education meeting each student’s nomination is read and they are presented with a certificate.
