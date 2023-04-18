Carthage Board of Education honors students

CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.
For the month of March Gabriel Searchfield, Black River Elementary; Dakota McCracken, Carthage Elementary; Sadie Harris, West Carthage Elementary; Matthew Burress, Carthage Middle School; and Thomas Kennedy, Carthage High School, were recognized.
According to their nominations:
Gabriel, a fourth grader, is a model student and model citizen; feels serving others is important; supports other students with their assignments without doing the work for them, a difficult skill to master at his age; shows compassion for others by always being understanding of other students’ situations or difficulties; has a strong sense of justice and is willing to stand up for students who may not feel empowered to stand up for themselves.
Dakota, a kindergartner, demonstrates kindness and compassion towards her peers, family members and her teachers; has shown exceptional progress in her shapes, colors and letter recognition; is enthusiastic and eager to try new things.
Sadie, a second grader, has a kind-hearted nature, generous spirit and willingness to persevere in difficult tasks; demonstrates a quiet strength that immediately makes people feel at ease around her; quietly endures when tasks are difficult; is extremely mindful of giving her best effort; is always a positive role model to her peers; encourages others with a bright smile and sunny disposition.
Matthew, Team 7A, is always ready and eager to learn; has proven to be flexible, adaptable, and able to rise to the challenge; is a great example to other students; is respectful, kind and compassionate; is eager to help others; is hard-working, self-motivated; has tremendous drive.
Thomas, according to his wrestling coach Donald Dorchester, is an outstanding young man who I have the privilege of coaching in three sports: football, wrestling and track; has grown into a leader within the school both on the field and in the classroom; has the work ethic, attitude and commitment to make him a role model within our community. Guidance counselor Kim Elsberry added Thomas is a proven leader (JROTC), dedicated athlete (wrestling) and a motivated student; is active within the community; is a role model for other students; challenges himself academically and has been resourceful in researching and pursuing his future goals.
During the Board of Education meeting each student’s nomination is read and they are presented with a certificate.
