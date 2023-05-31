CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.
For the month of April, Kai Leonard, Black River Elementary; Matthew Hernandez, Carthage Elementary; Nora Epps, West Carthage Elementary; Benjamin Palmer, Carthage Middle School; and Natalie Collier, Carthage High School, were recognized.
According to their nominations:
Kai is: a very kind, hard-working student; a loyal friend; always willing to help his peers and teachers; works well with others; has a wonderful sense of humor that all of his friends and teachers love; very eager to learn; always tries his best with any task/assignment that is asked of him.
Matthew, kindergarten, is: a hard worker who strives to do his best on every task; a terrific listener and does not hesitate to participate in our class discussions; quietly helps other students when a task is too difficult for them.
Nora, pre-kindergarten, is: kind; respectful; hardworking; always puts her best foot forward; displays good manners and listening skills; works hard to complete her work to the best of her ability and is always a good friend to others; a great role model; exemplifies doing the right thing, even when no one is looking.
Benjamin, Team 7B, is: a hardworking, and dedicated student, who is diligent in his studies; kind and patient when interacting with his classmates, and respectful toward adults;
Ben enjoys school and learning, and is active in extracurricular activities; created a middle school Chess Club
Natalie, is: according Todd Burker, 12 Honors, an example of the type of citizen that would inhabit a world in which he would want to live; an inexhaustible force for good; works tirelessly and without personal concern to make things better for others; is a leader in both JROTC and 12 Honors; requires no direction, no begging or pleading, no incentive - this is real service; is committed to open-minded discussion; works to make herself more of a world citizen. According to JROTC instructor, retired LTC Thomas Piroli, Natalie is absolutely one of the most impressive students at Carthage Central High School; excels academically and at everything she does; is the Army JROTC battalion commander; displays superb leadership, communication, and organizational skills; is an invaluable member of the varsity tennis team and the select choir.
During the Board of Education meeting each student’s nomination is read and they are presented with a certificate.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.