Carthage Central School class leaders
CARTHAGE — The 2020 class leaders of Carthage Central School are Mary Katherine Root as valedictorian and Itai Avraham Parnes as salutatorian.
Mary, the daughter of Kevin and Daphne Root, Black River, has an academic average of 99.496%.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and is president her senior year. She also earned the AP Scholar with Honor award and was named to the president’s list at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, in her junior year. Her additional academic accolades include HOBY Leadership, NYS Regional HOBY Conference (10), Horizons III, STEM program hosted by Clarkson University, Potsdam, (10), and Elk’s Club Student of the Month (12).
As a prominent contributor to the school’s fine arts program, Mary was a member of the Area All-State Band (9, 10, 11, 12), clarinet section leader (11, 12), Bi-County Band, clarinet (9, 10, 11, 12), Pep Band (9,10, 11, 12), Concert Band (9, 10, 11, 12-Completed up through NYSSMA Level VI adjudication), Bi-County Jazz Band, tenor saxophone (12), Jazz Band, and tenor saxophone (10, 11, 12). As a vocal musician, she was a member of Carthage Chorale (9, 10, 11, 12-Completed up through NYSSMA Level VI adjudication), Bi-County Chorus (11, 12), and Camerata Singers (11, 12). She was a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society (11,12).
Mary performed in the high school spring musicals all four years. In addition to her academic and artistic talents, Mary competed as a varsity and JV soccer player,including being named JV team captain her sophomore year. She was a volunteer for the Carthage Backpack Program (11, 12) and selected to be a student representative for the CHS Building Planning Team (11, 12).
She plans to major in biochemistry and be a member of the Integral Honors Program at Le Moyne College, Syracuse.
Itai Parnes, son of Dr. Nata Parnes and Mrs. Michael Setti Parnes, Carthage, has an academic average of 98.439%.
He is a member of the National Honor Society (11,12), and the French Club (12).
Itai has received numerous awards, including WWNY Channel 7 Academic All-Star (12), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement in the Study of Mathematics and Science (12), New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence (12), 2nd place in the NYS Key Club Oratorical Contest “What Service Means to Me” (11), and is a Thousand Islands writing literacy contest winner (10), student of the month (10), and CHS High Honor Roll student(9-12).
As an outstanding student in the area of mathematics, Itai participated in four years of Math League competitions where Carthage High School earned first place (9, 11) and second place (10). As an accelerated math student, Itai participated in Jefferson Community College’s Math League where they earned 5th place (10). He also was the treasurer for both Student Government and 12 Honors (12). He also served as the Math Club president (9-12).
Itai was a member of Carthage varsity tennis (11, 12), varsity soccer (12), and JV soccer teams (9 & 10).
He was also a valued contributor of the Whiz Quiz team (9-12), which reached the finals twice (9, 11). As a Carthage HS representative, Itai participated in the Science Olympiad regional “Game On” Game Design competition at Clarkson University and finished fifth (9). Itai was involved in Key Club (9-12)serving as its webmaster (10-12) to boost involvement and share community programs (9-12). He was also active in the Carthage 12 Honors class.
He was a creator and host of the CHS’s weekly Comet Talk segments (12). Additionally, Itai was dedicated to supporting the Carthage Backpack program as a student volunteer (9-12). Because of Itai’s interest in STEM, he has held intern positions at both Carthage Area Hospital’s IT department (11) and at Kinney Drugs’ Pharmacy (12). Most recently, Itai has been providing technical support and doing statistical analysis for a COVID-19 related study through Carthage Area Hospital, which was recently submitted for peer review to the journal Orthopedic.
Itai is undecided about his college choice at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.