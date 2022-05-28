Carthage Central School class leaders
CARTHAGE — The 2022 class leaders at Carthage Central School are Zoey Anderson, valedictorian; and Nancy S. Thornthwaite, salutatorian.
Zoey Anderson
Miss Anderson, daughter of Zachary and Alicia Anderson, Deferiet, has a grade point average of 99.54.
Among her academic achievements are Jefferson Community College, Watertown, president’s list, Advanced Placement Scholar Award in 2021, National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation in 2002 for SAT scores; completed several advanced placement, college and honors courses, earning 32 college credits.
She served as vice-president and president of Tri-M Music Honor Society; participated in Bi-County and Area Allstate Chorus and New York School Music Association (NYSSMA); and is a member of select choir, The Cameratas and has performed in every school musical since sixth grade. This year, Miss Anderson played the lead, Mary Lennox, in the production of The Secret Garden; and is a member of math league and National Honor Society. She participated in junior varsity and varsity soccer, receiving Frontier League All Star Athlete honorable mention and named a Scholar Athlete for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
She has been an active member of the theater community for many years, performing with Watertown Lyric Theater in Annie and Matilda; and Stage Notes in Chicago, Pippin and Theory of Relativity, raising funds for the Urban Mission, food bank and scholarships. In July, she will perform the role of Maureen in the Stage Note’s production of Rent.
As a member of 12 Honors Class, she has been involved in several community service projects, including charity dinners, school function, collecting donations for charities, ringing the Salvation Army bell and coordinating Red Cross blood drives. In addition, she co-hosts a student run variety show called Comet Talk.
Miss Anderson will major math education at the University at Buffalo, where she was accepted into the Honors College and Accelerated Masters Program.
Grace Nicole Thornthwaite
Miss Thornthwaite, daughter of Nicholas J. and Nancy S. Thornthwaite, Black River, has a grade point average of 99. Enrolled in advance placement, college and honors courses, she has earned 22 college credits; and was named an Elks Club Student of the Month.
She is a member of National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, serving as vice-president, The Cameratas, jazz band and pit band for The Secret Garden. She has participated in several Bi-county events and New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) for piano, flute and marimba, receiving a 100 on level 5 and level 6 solos. In additions, she manned the school sound board.
Outside of school, she holds a fourth degree belt and master status in TaeKwonDo; teaches at Tehonica’s TaeKwonDo and Hapkido Academy; and worked at Burrville Cider Mill this past autumn.
Miss Thornthwaite will focus on the field of social work at Jefferson Community College, Water, before transferring to the University of Albany.
